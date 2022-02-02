National Lunch Baby: Mzansi Wants Pearl Thusi & Mr Smeg to Make a Bundle of Joy

Mzansi has suggested a National Lunch Baby for Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg following their successful #NationalLunchDate on Saturday

Social media users want Pearl and the popular social media user to have a baby after they went out partying together over the weekend

Peeps hilariously suggested that the stars must name their baby National Lunch Baby after their date trended nationally

Following the #NationalLunchDate, Mzansi peeps now want a National Lunch Baby from Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg. The two stars served the country major content goals when they went out for lunch on Saturday, 28 January.

Mzansi wants Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg to make a baby. Image: @pearlthusi, @michaelbucwa

Source: Instagram

They trended the whole weekend following their date which was streamed live on YouTube. Now that the date is out of the way and they've agreed to go out again on Valentine's Day, Mzansi want the two stars to make a baby.

Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to react to a doctored snap of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky following the news of her pregnancy. A peep edited Pearl and Smeg's faces into the pic, reports ZAlebs.

Following her reaction to the snap, peeps shared hilarious comments under her comment section.

@Vusi_Quallo wrote:

"And bundle of joy will be called 'National lunch baby'."

@MkhontoKhumalo commented:

"Soon very soon... And we shall call the child National lunch child."

@mbals_feb wrote:

"Our national nephew/niece choosing to be Smeg and Pearl's bundle of Joy."

@Ndabzito1 commented:

"National baby on the way."

@Jabu_Macdonald added:

"Congratulations to our National baby."

Mzansi shares their thoughts after Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg's date

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg's #NationalLunchDate trended for the whole weekend. Mzansi peeps loved the content the two served them on their timeline at the weekend and they want the two stars to take their relationship to the next level.

The Queen Sono actress and the popular Twitter user went out on a date on Saturday, 29 January. They enjoyed a nice meal at Daruma before partying up a storm at Konka.

Peeps have taken to Twitter to share positive reactions to the date. They've hilariously suggested that Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg must just go to Home Affairs and get hitched.

