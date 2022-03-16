Pearl Thusi is still pretty shaken by the major industry deaths that occurred in Mzansi in the past few months alone

The actress has shared that she was friends with the likes of Riky Rick and DJ Dimplez, making it hard for her to move on

The media personality told followers that she has begun struggling to even go out because hearing her late friends' music tears her apart

Pearl Thusi is really feeling the weight of the loss of some of her industry friends. The actress has shared that she is finding it hard to be in social spaces without being reminded that people like Riky Rick and DJ Dimplez will never set foot on a stage again.

Pearl Thusi has shared how she is handling the loss of industry giants like Riky Rick and DJ Dimplez. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Actress Pearl Thusi is never afraid to share her true thoughts and feelings on her social media. The celeb recently opened up about dealing with the recent deaths in Mzansi's entertainment industry.

Pearl took to Twitter to share that she feels the full weight of the friends she has lost when she goes out and hears little reminders of them.

While some followers used the comment section to comfort Pearl, others took the moment to express their displeasure with her actions.

@Fruit_Days said:

"I don't understand why you show him love now that he is gone_ you never tweet about him but since he is gone you tweet about him. You never tweet a simple thing like "I love you Ricky my friend" when he was still alive. Come on Pearl cut the crap."

@Arthie_Z wrote`:

"It is what it is, we sleep and wake up and regroup, push what we want our future generations not to undergo what we went through. Much love Pearl, let's make legacy cc noba awundazi kodwa let's lv our mark kwenzela isizukulwana to remember us..."

@BlessedBrenda91 tweeted:

"You must have really loved him. Hopefully, he got to know, feel and hear of that love."

@ArFreshT commented:

"Yesterday I was at KwaMai Mai and I heard Imali Eningi playing that was heartbreaking, when I got home I watched date my family n there he was."

IOL reported that shortly after Riky Rick's passing, Pearl Thusi encouraged many social media users to share their touching stories about the late musician. She shared:

