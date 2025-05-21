United States Senator Tim Kaine condemned the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for admiging Afrikaners into the country while rejecting other refugees

Kaine and Rubio got into a heated debate in the Senate on 20 May 2025 where Rubio faced questions, including the question of admitting Afrikaners

Ribio defended the government's decicion to admit Afrikaners and said the Afrkaners believed that they were persecuted

Tim Kaine slammed Marco Rubio in the Senate. Images: Jemal Countess/Getty Images and Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES — United States Senator Tim Kaine slammed Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 20 May 2025 for allowing Afrikaners to be admitted as refugees in the country and rejecting other refugees from other countries' refugee applications.

Marco Rubio vs Senator Tim Kaine

Battation 54 posted a video of the heated exchange between the two on his @54Battalion X account. Rubio appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs. In the video, Kaine asked why the Trump administration considered Afrikaners more important than the Rohingyas and Uyghurs who face persecution in Myanmar and China respectively.

Kaine also pointed out that the South African government is a Government of National Unity with white political parties like the Democtatic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus. He also said John Steenhuisen, an Afrikaner, is the Minister of Agriculture. He also sais the Afrikaner regime did not give black South Africans special programmes toenter as refugees during the Apartheid regime.

Tim Kaine asked Marco Rubio questions about the Afrikaners in the US. Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Rubio defends himself

Rubio defended the Trump administration and said that the country's foreign policy did not require even-hanedness in admitting refugees. This was after Kaine asked if Christian redugees should be allowed entryinto the country at the exclusion of Muslim refugees. Rubio said that the Americangovernme can admit whomever it wants, and it will prioritise people entering the US bsded on the interests of the country .

Watch the X video here:

