Patricia de Lille has criticised the South African government, describing it as useless

The GOOD Party leader is a part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), and is a minister

South Africans weighed in on de Lille's comments, sharing mixed reactions to her opinion

Patricia de Lille urged citizens to vote out the 'useless’ government, sparking mixed reactions online. Image: Sharon Seretlo

GAUTENG – Patricia de Lille has urged South Africans to vote out the current Government of National Unity (GNU), describing it as useless.

De Lille made the comments at a Unite for Change mass meeting in Kliptown, Soweto, on 29 November 2028. Unite for Change, or UNITE, is a new political movement consisting of De Lille’s GOOD Party, Rise Mzansi and Build One South Africa.

De Lille urges citizens to vote out the current government

Addressing the citizens who were gathered for the meeting, the Good Party leader criticised the GNU, saying that there was no governance.

Ironically, De Lille’s GOOD Party is a member of the GNU, and she is the Minister of Tourism as a result. Despite this, De Lille questioned whether South Africans had become addicted to suffering, saying that the problems in the country had become a norm.

“There are no people who are governing, because the leaders are just eating and stealing. But remember, we live in a democracy and through this democracy, we voted in this useless government.

We voted them in, and the only way you can get them out is to vote them out. There’s no other way, you have to vote them out,” she urged.

Unite for Change held a special meeting in Soweto. Image: @VuyiswaRamokgop

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on De Lille’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to her statement.

Lushozi Mabongi stated:

“She is correct. The policies of these parties are clashing. As a result, no policy direction is being followed, and we are stuck. At some point, we need to go in one direction, either the market’s way or a radical way. We can't just be stuck in between.”

Cebo Mbhele noted:

“But they are part of the current government, so it means the vote must go to MKP and EFF.”

Sbongile Nzama asked:

“So, how are the political parties in the GNU going to campaign against each other? Because at the end of the day, they need to eat?”

Skillz Kind TaSbuda questioned:

“Isn't she part of this government?”

Maile Mashabela noted:

“That includes herself as well, because she is part of the current government.”

“Paul Rasi asked:

“We have the power to do that, but if the current government is doing well, why should we vote it out?”

Themba Mzilikazi said:

“I think the GNU works. It will get better as the years go on, in a period of ten years.”

Nkosinathi Ngcobo added:

“I think she is making a mistake. She must listen to the voters and what they want, so that she can implement those ideas and the needs of the voters. Not telling the voters what they must do.”

De Lille dissolves tourism board

