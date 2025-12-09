Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi is gearing up for quality family time this festive season while balancing off-field projects

Despite a challenging season and a five-match suspension, Mapimpi remains focused on personal growth and lifestyle ventures

The celebrated winger shared insights on staying active, maintaining fitness, and embracing personal style during the holidays

Springboks winger Makazole Mapimpi has opened up about his festive season plans and shared his top health tips. He is married to Sasha de Souza and is a proud father of one. Mapimpi revealed how he intends to spend the holidays.

The winger had an indifferent season that ended prematurely after he was banned for five matches due to violent conduct during a United Rugby Championship fixture for the Sharks in October 2025. Despite this setback, Mapimpi has remained focused on his personal growth and off-field ventures.

The celebrated Sharks winger and key member of the Springboks’ victorious 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup squads has teamed up with JC Le Roux in a collaboration that marks another milestone in his expanding off-field presence. Reflecting on 2025, Mapimpi described the year as full of memorable experiences, but he stayed humble when asked about his standout moment.

“The moment I am celebrating the most this year was my kids’ birthdays and celebrating the collaboration I did with JC Le Roux,” he said.

Health and fitness tips for the festive season

Mapimpi also shared advice on staying healthy during the holiday season. He emphasised the importance of remaining active, noting that dieting can be challenging during Christmas. He encouraged families to engage in fun, active exercises together, explaining that it doesn’t have to involve the gym.

“People can play games or create fun, active activities together,” he said, emphasizing on the importance of making fitness enjoyable.

Style and confidence off the rugby field

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner also spoke about self-confidence and personal style. Mapimpi, who recently featured in GQ’s Best Dressed edition, encourages fans to embrace their own style and identity.

“I think people should feel comfortable in their own style and identity and be creative when putting pieces together,” he said.

With summer in full swing, he keeps his wardrobe simple with shorts and T-shirts as a go-to choice.

Off the field, he frequently shares glimpses of his fashion journey on Instagram and TikTok, where his content has been praised for creativity, elegance, and trendsetting influence. His ability to combine athleticism with fashion inspires fans and young athletes, proving that rugby players can also lead in lifestyle and style.

