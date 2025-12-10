Former England rugby star Jeremy Guscott has made a daring claim about the Springboks despite their dominance in the 2025 season, which includes winning the Rugby Championship and also dominating the end-of-year tour without losing a game.

The Springboks' last game this year was against Wales, and they secured an emphatic 73-0 win in Cardiff, thus ending the year as the number one ranked side in the world. They also defeated Argentina at Wembley Stadium, France at the Stade de France in Paris, Italy in Turin, and Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The South African rugby team has enjoyed a good spell under Rassie Erasmus, winning back-to-back Rugby World Cups, and they will go into the 2027 edition as favourites.

Guscott makes bold statement about Springboks

Writing in The Rugby Paper, Guscott argued that although the Springboks are currently performing impressively as the world’s top team, they are not on the same level as other golden generations. He noted that while they are playing very well, he does not believe they would dominate a current World XV, and suggested that only South African supporters would claim otherwise.

The former England rugby player added that, in his view, South Africa’s 2023 side was not as dominant a world champion as the 2019 team, nor as commanding as New Zealand in 2015 or England in 2003.

The British & Irish Lions legend further observed that since 2019, the leading nations have frequently defeated one another. This means that although the Springboks are the strongest team at present, they remain beatable and have recorded several losses.

Here is what South African rugby fans are saying about Guscott’s comments on the Springboks on social media.

Samuel Daniel Gouws

The show cabinet will tell is who is the best...Just count the world cups....the rest is jealousy.

Searge Vyver

Its only he's opinion he entitled to it ...it by no means that he is right ...because the rest of the world knows the truth ....and what's he is indenail is.

Brendon Wood

The same Springboks that kept defending champions, England's golden generation scoreless in RWC 2007, and beat them in the final of the same tournament again. Springboks have dominated England for as long as anyone can remember. Nothing special about them.

J Wandie Nkambule

The legend is still stuck in the past. We talking of the present and that's the Springboks.

Daniel Thole

Yes, it’s the rankings, results and repeat World Cup wins that are wrong, because an Englishman has an opinion.

Gavin Lee Oster

There has been only one other team to win back to back - so this has to be the second best World Champ team at least.

Dudley Wright

Who really cares what is said,just have a peep on the webb-Ellis trophy,England football last achievment 1965,last laugh 😃 Fifa ⚽️ will cup draw,2and half hours,rugby 15 minutes,5 teams only 1 winner,no competition, no growth 🤔 where is all the dollars,perhaps Ruck could get inside info.Read all about it,

Source: Briefly News