A young man from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) had a run-in with one of the most dangerous snakes in the world

The gent said he was deep in prayer and claimed he came under attack from a highly venomous snake

Online users shared their reactions to the terrifying details of how the man faced a dangerous viper

A KZN man suffered a dangerous snake bite. He was at a local river when a viper struck him.

A KZN man claims he suffered a bite from a black mamba. Image: McDonald Wildlife Photography Inc./ Getty Images / @MDNnewss / X

People were mortified by the man's encounter with a venomous snake. Online users share their reactions to the snake attack.

KZN man claims black mamba bit him

A 27-year-old was praying at a river at Hazelmere and said a black snake which he thought was a black mamba came across him and bit him on his left foot. The man managed to walk away from the river and got help from security officers who called the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) and paramedics found the young pastor behind the Hazelmere dam. The emergency healthcare workers treated him for neurotoxic poisoning symptoms as he was swelling up on his bite site before taking him to a medical facility for further assistance. See photos of first responders treating him by clicking here.

What to do in case of a black mamba bite

According to the University of Pretoria, black mambas are often referred to as one of the world's deadliest snakes. The university's Senior Specialist Forensic Pathologist, Prof Ryan Blumenthal highlighted that a victim needs to get to the medical facility as soon as possible. It is also important to limit movement as much as possible while applying pressure to the bite to block the bite site. There should be first aid treatment done to maintain the victim's vitals. To treat a black mamba bite, the person would need support for the respiratory system and antivenom.

An expert from the University of Pretoria explained the way to treat a black mamba bite. Image: James Arup

SA horrified by pastor's black mamba experience

Online users were concerned about whether the 27-year-old would survive the bite. Many people speculated that a black mamba may not have bitten him because they are grey while the man described the snake that bit him as being large and black.

@services9613 said:

"This is an unfortunate situation 😕"

@ThembaK85 commented:

"I doubt it's black mamba, chances of surviving mamba are quite slim."

@Hoecutter wrote:

"This is what happens when you pray for money instead of working for it."

@tsholof28845580 was worried:

"It's truly a Black Mamba I don't think he'll survive, please update us."

@Khumalo5_ wondered:

"Why would a snake bite you while you’re praying?🤧It’s a sign!"

@Thapza119 added:

"It's not a good sign this one, you can't be bitten by a snake while praying Nah fam definitely something is afoot, something wrong here going I'm telling Ya'll 🤞"

