15 Shacks Catch Fire in Johannesburg CBD, Citizens Blame ANC for Hijacked Buildings Always Burning
- Another hijacked building in the Johannesburg central business district has caught alight
- 15 shacks were engulfed in flames, but no injuries or fatalities were reported in the latest fire
- South Africans have blamed the ANC for the problem of hijacked buildings in the CBD
Another fire has destroyed 15 shacks in Johannesburg's central business district (CBD).
The CBD has experienced many fires of late, resulting in numerous shacks being destroyed.
In the latest incident,15 shacks burnt after a fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jeppestown.
No injuries reported in latest blaze
Following the blaze, Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed there were no injuries reported.
“It’s one of the abandoned buildings in the CBD. The fire affected about 15 shacks,” he said.
“At this stage, no injuries have been reported. Also, the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigations,” Mulaudzi said.
Residents blame ANC for fire
Social media users, while saddened by the blaze, were not surprised by it and have blamed the ANC.
Numerous abandoned buildings in the CBD are prone to fires and blazed destroying homes have become commonplace.
@skhosanalehakwe said:
“Corrupt ANC has brought this kak to us.”
Luigi Hendricks added:
“Nothing has been done in Johannesburg CBD to get rid of hijacked buildings. So this is what happens when you keep voting ANC.”
Minds Mkhize Binder said:
“Shacks in a city? What kind of nonsense is this? ANC is a government of fools. Deport all those foreigners in the CBD.”
Sfiso Xipitori Sana added:
“Why shacks in city mara🤦?”
@johnson7_nkosi:
“How many more disasters are we to have before COJ can do something about these derelict hijacked buildings?”
@k9_reaper:
“The results of a failing state.”
