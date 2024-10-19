10 kilograms of rhino horn were seized at the OR Tambo International Airport by police

The horns, which were destined for China, were disguised as artistic sculptures by smugglers

South Africans aren't surprised that the rhino horns were being smuggled to China

Police seized 10 kilograms of rhino horn destined for China, which the smugglers disguised as artistic sculptures.

Source: Getty Images

Police at OR Tambo International Airport have made another important bust.

Numerous drug mules have been arrested for trying to enter the country of late, but this time, police have prevented something from leaving the country.

SAPS earlier confirmed that they had seized 10 kilograms of rhino horn destined for China. The rhino horn was found at a cargo shipment warehouse.

Rhino horn disguised as sculptures

While conducting their daily routine operations, the men and women in blue inspected a warehouse, where they discovered suspicious sculptures. After scanning the sculptures and inspecting the grinding on them, they found four pieces of rhino horn.

Investigations continue, and no arrests have been made yet.

South Africans joke about China

Social media users couldn’t help but be impressed and amused by the ingenuity of the criminals, while others joked about the eventual destination being China.

@Murdoch_123:

“China! No surprises there.”

@Sam2_Mnisi added:

“I would also be suspicious is someone exported such an ugly sculpture.”

Michael Phiri joked:

“Who else?🤣 It's Chinese mos🤷.”

Melvin Appolis said:

“Clever plan. They must have gotten away with a lot.”

Scelo G Lethela added:

“They are getting very creative now. I would not have thought it was hiding rhino horns.”

Sindiswa Nyimbana stated:

“It’s always Chinese when it comes to these rhino horn crimes.”

Sinalo Somthi asked:

“How much does that thing cost guys? Just asking for a friend🙈.”

