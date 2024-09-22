The Brixton Police Station in Johannesburg has been plagued with water cuts for the past week

Officers claimed that they had to use one toilet and that the court nearby also had no water

South Africans are less than sympathetic but can't understand why a station was cut off

A police station in Johannesburg has had its water supply shut off, leaving police officers scrambling to find a toilet to use. Image: Guillem Sartorio/ Phillipe Gerber.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have become accustomed to water shortages over the years.

Numerous areas of the country are without water for long periods, and now officers at Brixton Police Station are feeling the pain.

Officers at the station recently raised concerns about poor working conditions after Joburg Water cut off supply.

Only one operational toilet at the station

According to IOL, officers said they were forced to share one toilet, which was not cleaned often. The others were locked due to the water situation.

Inmates also had to be taken to another station because the holding cells were affected, and police found that the nearby court was experiencing the same problem.

“Even at courts, there is no water. We went there to use their bathroom and they told us they also did not have water,” said one officer.

Officers urged to use other means

IOL obtained a statement from Support Head Lieutenant-Colonel Jacques Wiese, who noted that the matter had been taken up with the Department of Public Works.

He also advised officers to make alternative arrangements and not use the facilities at the station.

“Personnel are requested ‘Not to Use’ any of the toilets or bathrooms at the station until the water supply has been restored as this will cause blockages in the drains that must fixed again,” his statement read.

South Africans react to station’s problems

The issue has raised concerns among netizens who questioned how a police station could be affected.

Owen Rolando asked:

“How can a state owned building be in arrears with their water? What a disgrace to the governing party.

Bonsid Prince said:

“It's a shame when the authorities encourage citizens to pay for the services provided by their municipalities, but in turn, their departments which they are leading fail to do the same.”

Jacques Tellis said:

“Department of Public Works must sort this out.”

Samantha Clark added:

“Keep it off! They must pay like the rest of us. What makes them special? Shut off their water and cut their lights too. Enough is enough.”

