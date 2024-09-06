A man in the United States shared his predictions for the Powerball taking place on 6 September 2024

The man told TikTok users the six numbers he thought of, laying numbered balls on a flat surface

A few local members of the online community thanked the man and hoped to win the big prize

An American man shared his predictions for the South African Powerball, leaving people with crossed fingers. Images: Flavio Coelho, JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

Taking a chance can sometimes be worth the risk, as unexpected opportunities may lead to extraordinary outcomes. Thousands of kilometres away, an American man shared his predictions for one of South Africa's lottery games, with many hoping for a monetary miracle.

Possible winning numbers?

John Baker, who lives in Colorado in the United States, headed to his TikTok account (@alohapoker) to share what he thought would be the winning numbers for the upcoming Powerball, which may see people walking away with R90 million.

The man laid six numbered balls on a flat surface, which read as follows:

17

22

24

29

30

16 (Powerball)

He advised people online:

"Use these numbers if you want. Don't use them if you don't want to. If you like them, maybe mix and match."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi thankful for lotto numbers prediction

A few South African social media users headed to the man's comment section to show their gratitude, hoping the numbers would have them welcoming millions into their bank accounts.

@blackcherry_wamotasi told the man:

"I will try my luck."

An appreciative @nomzaza.com said:

"Thank you, Mr Baker."

@user6792986709143 wrote in the comment section:

"God bless you, and may He bless the numbers."

@tshililotf remained optimistic, telling John and others:

"Thanks a lot. I will win."

@tarriedailydollarz told members of the online community:

"I've never played, but I'm going to play these numbers and try my luck."

@mamgwayi, who had hope for a big win, shared:

"I claim those numbers."

Man carelessly blows R17.4 million lotto winnings

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African man who appeared on the show I Blew It and shared how he managed to blow over R17 million of his monetary lotto prize.

Although he was reckless with his cash (spending money on booze, women, and luxury cars), people applauded the man for also taking care of his loved ones.

Source: Briefly News