A lady on TikTok was devastated after her friends did not show up to her birthday braai/pool party

She cried on social media and captured the eyes of over 372K people who tried to console her under her viral post

In a recent video, she made plans to celebrate her birthday with Mzansi and other November babies. She shared her brilliant idea with her digital friends

More and more people have been learning just how fake their circles were after their close friends and relatives bailed out on them.

Mzansi planned to celebrate a lady's birthday after her friends failed to show up to her braai/pool party. Image: @lebo.bogopa

Source: TikTok

After experiencing the great heartbreak of being flaked on by their loved ones, their digital friends consoled them.

Lady shares heartbreak on her birthday

A woman on TikTok explained how heartbroken she was after her friends bailed out on her birthday braai. The hun planned a cute picnic at a park, but nobody showed up.

In a recent clip, the hun digested what had happened and planned another celebration. This time, she made sure to invite her digital friends, who consoled her after her sad birthday story. The hun organised a bigger celebration for all of the November babies and anyone who would be interested in meeting up at Hennospride Lifestyle Resort in Pretoria.

The attendees would have to pay a fee of R150 for food and drinks on the agreed-upon date.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady spending birthday alone

Social media users were fond of the hun's idea and commented:

@Felicity Chrysalis02 shared their birthday heartbreak:

"Let me tell you that my family has been quiet about my 21st birthday until today, and they haven't wished me a happy birthday. On the 09th of November ( my birthday day), I was so lonely and thought maybe there would be a surprise."

@Tshibokoto asked

"Can I sponsor the cake?"

@Mihle Isabella Siko wrote:

"Birthday on the 30th. Zero plans, zero friends. Yho, I'm In Cape Town."

@Frisky2Times shared:

"I had paid for 13 people at a restaurant, and only four people came."

@Refiloe highlighted:

"Yho, at least I know I don't have physical friends. All my friends are digital."

@Sassy was excited:

"I want to come. This is a great chance to make friends."

@Mel ⸆⸉ 🤍🤎 loved the idea:

"Consider me there. How do we keep in touch? It's my friend's birthday as well."

SA consoles bride with 5 guests at wedding

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared the heartbreaking news of her friends and family flaking on her wedding day. The bride and groom had planned a lovely entrance for their special only to show it off to five people.

Social media users felt sorry for the newlyweds and suggested that they redo their wedding so that they could attend.

