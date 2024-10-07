A woman was crushed after only seven out of 32 classmates showed up to her high school reunion party

The lady was underwhelmed by the turnout and recorded the funny moment for her TikTok followers to see

Social media users did not feel sorry for her and claimed that she was a monitoring spirit for wanting to gather her old pals

Dolly Mosenye thought it would be a fun experience to gather her high schoolmates to chat about where they were now.

She hosted a reunion for 32 people, but only six of her old pals showed up.

SA reacts to lady hosting high school reunion

A thoughtful lady considered hosting a lovely high school reunion for her mates. She invited 32 of her old classmates to catch up on what they were doing now as adults.

Only six guests turned up, underwhelming Dolly Mosenye. The ladies stood uncomfortably at a park while they took in the failed event.

Mosenye shared the footage with the caption:

"POV: You planned a high school reunion, and only six people turned up."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to failed high school reunion

Social media users bashed the lady for being a nosy monitoring spirit:

@Tshegofatso Mokgomme decided:

"I'm not showing up to a high school reunion!"

@nessahbbaby explained:

"High school reunions aren't really about people reuniting; they just wanna see how successful you are."

@mukhethwabudeli revealed:

"High school reunion? When I meet my high school classmates, I make sure I dodge them."

@PERTUNIA KEKANA loved that the majority of her classmates did not show up:

"Monitoring spirits gathering. I'm so so happy for those who didn't show up."

@BabyNalona suggested:

"High school reunion should also be classified as bullying people, hey."

@Lethabo Rampone shared why they would not attend a high school reunion:

"I'm not attending any high school reunion, that school traumatized me; give me a primary school reunion, I'll be there."

@Hannah.a 🇿🇦 assumed:

"I am sure the person who thought of this idea bought a car or is engaged."

@Miss Metaphysically Inclined hated the idea of a high school reunion:

"But, who told you people we want to relive high school and face our high school bullies? We've moved on, levelled up, and glowed up; it's beneath us now. We don't care what you become; the real question is, who did you become that you still want the validation of your high school mates? N, guys, this isn't that movie."

Ama 80's and 90's alumni want matric 'rematch'

Briefly News also reported that a viral matric dance proposal has sparked nostalgia among South Africa's 80's and 90's alumni, with many playfully wanting a high school "rematch". The heartfelt gesture reminded users of the magic of their school days, sparking discussions on love and grand proposals across generations.

Social media was flooded with humorous and heartfelt reactions, capturing the collective yearning for youthful romance.

