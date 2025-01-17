A dedicated nurse received a touching surprise when her family welcomed her home after a long shift with her favourite song and an impromptu dance celebration

The heartwarming moment, shared by her sister on social media, highlights the appreciation for healthcare workers who spend long hours caring for patients

South Africans were moved by the family's gesture, with many commenting on the importance of showing gratitude to healthcare workers who sacrifice their time to save lives

A woman shared a video of how her family chose to welcome and celebrate her sister with her favourite song after a hard day's work being nurse. Images: @lea_muu

A touching video of a family's creative way of showing appreciation for their nurse sister has warmed hearts across social media. Content creator @lea_muu, who is also a nurse, shared the heartwarming moment when her family surprised her sister with her favourite song and a joyful dance as she returned home from work.

"POV: welcoming my sis home with her favourite song to show her how thankful we are that she is working so hard to save lives. WE APPRECIATE YOU @Ketsia M🫧🤍 we are thankful for all that you do," reads the caption.

Watch the video below.

Understanding nurses' dedication

In South Africa, nurses form the backbone of healthcare, working demanding 12-hour shifts while earning between R316,800 and R701,294 annually, depending on their experience and specialization.

Their role involves everything from patient care to medical procedures and extensive documentation. The surprise celebration recognizes the challenging nature of nursing, which requires a four-year bachelor's degree and registration with the South African Nursing Council (SANC).

Netizens shared their love

@Nondumiso shared emotionally:

"I have no family but this is really cute ♥️♥️♥️"

@Dikeledi Ramusi-Mashamaite joked:

"Who's chopping onions 🥹"

@ntando appreciated:

"The vibe is...♥️"

@anelisaayandankos remarked:

"Expertise you can trust with this one 🥰👌🙏"

@Baks Masilela praised:

"She's awesome!"

