South Africans were teary over a beautiful farewell ceremony for the class of 2024 on their last day of school

Parents were present to witness their children’s growth since the first day they walked through the school gates

Social media users wished the young ones well in their future endeavours in a thread of comments

A video of the class of 2024 saying their final goodbyes to their mates and teachers made Mzansi emotional.

The youngsters had worked hard to get to the finish line and made their parents proud of their journey.

Matric farewell tugs at heartstrings, SA moved

The class of 2024 has made Mzansi proud with their admirable dedication to work tirelessly on their studies. They showed great enthusiasm during their challenging exam season as they documented the journey.

Friends and family showed their full support for their grade 12 learners by showering them with comments and gifting them with exam packages. In a now-viral clip on TikTok, parents went to watch their children graduate from high school and could barely hold back their tears.

The farewell ceremony included the pupils getting hugs from their educators and leaving a stone in one of the school’s memorial sites.

Mzansi reacts to class of 2024 farewell in viral TikTok

Social media users were emotional over the lovely video and commented:

@Zandile Shabalala asked:

“It is done, my babies, but why am I crying?”

@user2684834412899 melted:

“Me with my tears.”

@chricycele wrote:

“My goodness, life out there is harsh. Please protect yourselves and lead with respect and the urge to succeed, always. Amen.”

@ncumisa malashe asked:

“Is this Nico Malan?”

@user5797728519813 said:

“Good luck.”

SA moved by emotional grade 12 farewell in Cape Town

