On the 14 of November 2024, World Diabetes Day was observed by millions of people worldwide

With this year's theme, "Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps," the water company aQuellé based in KZN stepped out big-time

aQuellé processed a brilliant initiative for the fight against diabetes and inspired others to take meaningful actions

KZN stepped up to join the global movement for diabetes awareness.

World Diabetes Day, a noteworthy event devoted to increasing awareness of diabetes and its increasing influence on global health, was commemorated on Thursday, November 14.

KwaZulu-Natal joins global movement for diabetes awareness

This year's theme, "Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps, " reminded people across the world of the collective. Diabetes presents risks to one's health and finances. It is a silent killer in communities, yet many people are unaware they have it or are diagnosed only when they already have severe complications. According to reports, about 4.5 million people in South Africa have the disease.

The KwaZulu-Natal province is showing all South Africans and the rest of the world just how it should be done as they stepped up in their own way to raise awareness.

The well-known KZN-based water bottling company aQuellé joined forces with others to support the campaign by lighting their facilities in blue hues for the day in a sincere show of support. This was done in the hope of helping raise awareness by addressing the growing difficulty presented by diabetes.

aQuellé's fight against diabetes

AQuellé expresses compassion for those who suffer from diabetes, as many South Africans lack the skills or resources necessary to manage the terrible disease. The team printed relevant slogans on their award-winning bottled water to start their "Together, Let's Beat Diabetes" campaign. They then encouraged other organisations to work with them to spread awareness of the illness nationwide.

To raise awareness of the millions of individuals impacted by diabetes, they urged everyone to wear blue and share their photos online for the third year in a row.

"It is more than a once-off campaign for aQuellé – it is a program of good life choices, and their holistic program reflects the team’s commitment," said the team.

aQuellé boosts diabetes awareness with free tests & events

As part of its continuous efforts to increase awareness about diabetes, the team has performed more than 1,600 free blood sugar tests across the country. The aQuellé team also collaborated with radio stations in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elizabeth to assist in spreading crucial information about managing diabetes.

Acknowledging the significance of maintaining an active lifestyle in managing diabetes, aQuellé annually supports outdoor events nationwide. These initiatives encourage an enjoyable and healthful lifestyle.

It has further demonstrated its dedication to creating an active community by serving as the title sponsor of the aQuellé Midmar Mile, the biggest open-water swimming competition in the world, for the last 14 years. They also sponsor numerous other sporting events.

Holly Rey gets real about battling diabetes

Briefly News previously reported that renowned singer Holly Rey discussed the challenges of living with diabetes and how specific illnesses can have a significant impact on the body.

The Masked Singer winner has shared insights into the numerous difficulties that individuals with diabetes experience as part of their diabetic journey. Marking diabetes month, Holly took to her Instagram to talk about the disease and her journey so far.

