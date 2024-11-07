Mathematics is often seen as one of the most important subjects that people use to measure each other's intelligence

The difference between pure maths and maths literacy is quite significant, and one of them is frowned upon

Social media users reacted to the nervousness of the different students before writing their final exams

High school becomes more nerve-wracking when the learners have to pick the subjects that will guarantee them admission to their desired university.

Mzansi reacted to the difference in nerves between maths literacy students and pure maths learners. Image: @wunnaswife0

Source: TikTok

The chosen academic stream must align with their career path in order to thrive in the field of study at a higher institution.

SA reacts to pure maths vs maths lit students

The South African matric students are halfway into their final exams, which will determine how bright their future looks academically. Families and friends have shown great support for matriculants by showering them with heartfelt messages and gifts.

Footage of grade 12 learners before writing one of their maths papers went viral after Mzansi distinguished the difference between maths literacy learners and pure maths pupils. The maths lit students were calmer and even danced to TikTok videos, while pure maths learners looked like they were practising rocket science.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to maths lit vs pure maths learners

Social media users pointed out the difference between the learners and shared:

@Lou🧚🏽‍♀️was reassured:

"I'll never forget my first question, 'Write this number in words.' That day, I knew that I'd made great life choices."

@bumblebee🐝fired shots:

"Maths core students are attacking maths lit students, but we end up in the same lecture in university. Why are you in the humanities? I thought my maths lit limited me."

@kay explained:

"I'm doing my masters in economics and passed matric pure math's with 30%."

@Fika advised:

"Although pure maths can be difficult, don't quit; the opportunities are greater."

@T 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared:

"I wish someone could tell the pure maths students that they won't ever use the theory of Pythagoras."

Mom wakes matric student with stick

Briefly News also reported that a matric learner had dosed off on the couch while studying, wrapped in a warm blanket with a cushion on her lap. Her mother spotted the youngster slacking during the crucial exam season and startled her with a stick.

Social media users were floored by the concerned parent's move and shared their thoughts in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News