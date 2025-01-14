Global site navigation

Matric Class of 2024 Celebrates Results in Style With Viral Dance Video, SA Loves It
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • The class of 2024 celebrated the release of their matric results in style in a viral video making rounds online
  • The TikTok footage showcases the pupils busting off some impressive dance moves as they celebrate the big day
  • South Africans reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

The class of 2024 went wild in the street of Mzansi as they celebrated the release of their results.

A TikTok video shows the class of 2024 celebrating their matric results in style.
The class of 2024 celebrated their matric results at a petrol station in style. Image: @lee_thuchell
Matric learners danced in style to celebrate 2024 results

A heartwarming TikTok video that quickly captured the attention of many showcases matric learners from across Mzansi celebrating their 2024 results most joyfully warmed the hearts of peeps.

The clip shared by @lee_thuchell shows the pupils dancing in casual wear at a petrol station. They burst off with energy as they dance to a catchy tune.

The excitement in the air is palpable and smiles stretch from ear to ear. The learners clapped and danced in sync. The dance was filled with fun, laughter, and a sense of accomplishment as these pupils reflected on their hard work throughout the year.

@lee_thuchell's footage went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, gathering thousands of views along with likes and comments.

Mzansi in awe of matric pupil's reaction to results

South Africans loved the heartwarming moment, and many headed to the comments section, praising the hun on her achievement.

Mokgadi Andronicca said:

"Le cocomelon passed. Well done."

Sasamylelo expressed:

"Engen workers never disappoint. Congratulations, nanazi."

BigDoll wrote:

"Congratulations to the class of 2024 well done."

Lcngobs commented

"Congratulations... to those who passed matric long ago. Have you realised that every time someone celebrates, it brings your moments."

Top 2024 matric achievers

