The class of 2024 went wild in the street of Mzansi as they celebrated the release of their results.

The class of 2024 celebrated their matric results at a petrol station in style. Image: @lee_thuchell

Matric learners danced in style to celebrate 2024 results

A heartwarming TikTok video that quickly captured the attention of many showcases matric learners from across Mzansi celebrating their 2024 results most joyfully warmed the hearts of peeps.

The clip shared by @lee_thuchell shows the pupils dancing in casual wear at a petrol station. They burst off with energy as they dance to a catchy tune.

The excitement in the air is palpable and smiles stretch from ear to ear. The learners clapped and danced in sync. The dance was filled with fun, laughter, and a sense of accomplishment as these pupils reflected on their hard work throughout the year.

@lee_thuchell's footage went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, gathering thousands of views along with likes and comments.

Mzansi in awe of matric pupil's reaction to results

South Africans loved the heartwarming moment, and many headed to the comments section, praising the hun on her achievement.

Mokgadi Andronicca said:

"Le cocomelon passed. Well done."

Sasamylelo expressed:

"Engen workers never disappoint. Congratulations, nanazi."

BigDoll wrote:

"Congratulations to the class of 2024 well done."

Lcngobs commented

"Congratulations... to those who passed matric long ago. Have you realised that every time someone celebrates, it brings your moments."

Top 2024 matric achievers

The Zimele Secondary School learner is basking in acclaim as one of South Africa’s national top achievers for the 2024 matric class.

One young man set the internet ablaze as he bagged one of the top matric achievement awards, and the gent took to social media to rave about it.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) class of 2024 achieved a pass rate of 87.3%, a marked increase from last year when the class of 2023 gained 82.9%.

