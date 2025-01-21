Johannesburg-based private school St Mary's School Waverley earned South Africans' respect for introducing a new policy at school

It announced in a letter that learners will not use their cellphone until the end of the school day

South Africans were impressed with the policy and called for other schools to be inspired to follow suit

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens were proud of St Mary's School, Waverley for their no-cellphone policy. Images: St Mary's School, Waverley/ Facebook and 10'000 Hours/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG—St Mary's School Waverley in Waverley, Johannesburg, was given flowers for implementing a no-cell phone policy.

St Mary's implements no-phone policy

According to TimesLIVE, the school sent a letter informing parents and guardians of senior learners about the policy's implementation. The girls' school will be free of cell phones on campus during academic hours. This is done to foster a healthy environment for learners.

The school said cellphone-specific lockers had been installed where pupils could leave their smartphones and smartwatches when they arrived on campus. They would access them by the end of the school day. The school highlighted the impact of screen time on learning and noted that it contributes to disrupted attention spans, anxiety, and reduced social interaction.

St Mary's School Waverley wants learners' attention span to increase. Image: Wilpunt

Source: Getty Images

High schools and cellphone-related incidents

In 2022, a grade 10 learner from Pietermaritzburg set his teacher's car on fire after the teacher confiscated his phone

A young high school learner bragged that her boyfriend bought her a new iPhone 15 Pro Max in April 2024

Nine Western Cape students were caught red-handed trying to sneak cell phones into an exam room in November

School receives praise

Netizens on Facebook were impressed by the school's policy.

Mzukulu Ka Nhlapo said:

"All schools ought to implement this policy."

Vincent Hlatshwayo said:

"That's wonderful. I support that decision."

Annie Tharaga said:

"A very good move. Some schools have been doing that for so long."

Ayanda Mnikina said:

"That should be the policy for all schools. The distraction they cause is massive."

Neo Mohaole said:

"Let this rule be adopted in all schools."

SA parents worried about children's back-to-school safety

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South African parents raised concerns about back-to-school safety a week before the schools opened in 2025. A TikTokker shared a video discussing safety.

Many netizens responded positively to the video, and some gave helpful tips on how parents can ensure their children's safety. Some praised the video's content and said they would share it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News