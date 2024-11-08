Nine matriculants were caught attempting to sneak cellphones and crib notes into the exam venue

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier said learners can't use the excuse that they forgot

South Africans can't understand why learners would try to cheat, especially with the 30% pass mark

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier confirmed that nine learners tried to cheat during their matric exams, and South Africans can't understand why. Image: sengchoy/ @DavidMaynier (X).

Source: Getty Images

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) is progressing smoothly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not short of problems.

In the Western Cape alone, nine candidates have already been caught with cheating material.

Learners caught with cellphones and crib notes

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier confirmed that the invigilators had foiled the plans of nine learners who tried to get away with cheating.

“Our sharp-eyed invigilators have already encountered nine cases of candidates bringing either cellphones or crib notes into the exam venue,” he said.

He added that students saying they forgot stuff in their pockets wasn’t an excuse.

“Every candidate must carefully check their pockets for notes or cell phones before they sit down to write, as “forgetting” that they are carrying these items is unfortunately not an excuse.”

South Africans weigh in on cheating attempts

Johan Basson said:

“Well, they are learning very early about corruption. As they have leaders, they follow.

Monga Mabaso asked:

“Entlek. What happened to that rule ‘no cellphones’ allowed at school.”

Selly Nkuna said:

“Guys. Cheating to get distinctions is not wise, work hard so that you also cope at tertiary level. Are you going to always cheat all your life? Come on, wake up.”

Renetta John added:

“😂🤣😂🤣imagine cheating even after that low 30% pass mark. Our future domkops😂🤣😂.”

Nina Agnew said:

“Sad. They can't even make a 30% pass without crib notes.”

Michiel Pretorius added:

“What a disgrace. Where did honesty go?”

Harry Franscisco Muller said:

“Same as the government. Always cheating and looting. So why complain.”

Mãñqœbà Mykêy Ōlïphåñt added:

“Cheating just for a 30 per cent pass mark 🤣🤣.”

1 learner arrested during exams

In a related article, Briefly News confirmed that one pupil was arrested during his matric exams.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube confirmed the news while providing an update on the exams.

The learner was arrested at the exam venue in connection with an armed robbery.

