A rare South African coin minted in 1898 with a rich history captured global attention for its symbolic significance, rarity, value and uniqueness after it was recently placed in action.

A brief auction clip and the coin's history were shared on TikTok under the account of historian and coin collector @landonhistory, attracting many views, likes, and comments.

The coin has doubled in value since 2010

In the clip, @landonhistory explains why the coin attracted double its 2010 value of R20 million and sold for over R41 million, adding that it is not only in excellent condition but also worth its rarity.

It is also the first coin minted by Afrikaaners during the Anglo-Boer War when they decided to make their own money and the only one with a single big nine at the back, so it is precious and one-of-a-kind.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi probe for more info about old coins

The clip captivated many South African TikTok users, who appreciated the coin's history. Many commented that they could sell their old coins. Some were keen to discover how to spot valuable coins, while others applauded the historian for sharing such a compelling piece of history.

