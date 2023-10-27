DJ Black Coffee shared that he gave a lecture at Harvard University Business School

The Grammy Award winner had a gig to attend but made a stop at the prestigious school

Netizens were left inspired by Black Coffee and were in awe over the pictures he shared from the lecture

DJ Black Coffee Gives Lecture at Harvard University Business School: “What a Humbling Experience”

It does not get any better than this. Harvard University students were treated to their very own Black Coffee experience.

Black Coffee gives lecture at Harvard

Taking to Twitter on 27 October, DJ Black Coffee shared that he visited the Harvard University Business School, where he was the guest lecturer.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ had a gig to attend in the city but stopped at the prestigious school. He described this experience as humbling.

"So yesterday, before my dj-ing gig I gave a lecture at @HarvardUniv with Prof @anitaelberse. What a humbling experience."

Check out some of the pictures he shared with him and the students.

Netizens left in awe at Black Coffee

South Africans were boosted by Black Coffee's post as his career is a testament to hard work and faith.

Here are some of the heartwarming reactions:

@LekauSehoana said:

"Bhuti, keep inspiring us."

@umalambane_zn joked:

"Dr Black Coffee."

@RayMaboya said:

"Honorary Doctorate loading."

@iamRTI lauded:

"Grootman fit."

@khanyaworst_ said:

"So many "hot" African exports in the global music scene currently, but I hope everyone knows that you're the BIGGEST & THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT ! No shade to anyone."

Murdah Bongz on his bromance with Black Coffee

Former Black Motion producer, Murdah Bongz was a guest on Kaya 959, where he spoke about his bromance with Black Coffee.

"Black Coffee has been like a brother to me. Whatever I do not understand, I ask him, and I have been looking up to him since the days of Black Motion. He is the guy who contributes a lot in terms of the directions.

"I would send him songs and he would approve. We don't only speak about music. We speak about the things of life, how to behave. Sometimes he comes to me for advice and with the small knowledge I know, I give it to him."

DJ Black Coffee explains the significance of Madison Square Garden outfit

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Black Coffee shared with Oskido, after his historic Madison Square Garden performance, the significance behind his outfit.

He explained that the three women on his exquisite garment were two Xhosa women, his mother, and two grandmothers from both his maternal and paternal sides.

