“Medical Aid Will Save You”: SA Notes As Mother Flaunts Top-Tier Experience at Private Hospital
- A mother, who is part of a family known for creating content online, shared the benefits of a private hospital
- The woman listed five perks she experienced when she gave birth, one of them being a free goodie bag
- Members of the online community added other things they thought were benefits, while some felt there was nothing special about private hospitals
When people invest extra cash in their health and well-being, they often enjoy exclusive perks and added comfort. One woman made this clear when she flaunted the benefits of giving birth at a private hospital.
Giving birth with benefits
A South African mother from the content-creating family, Red Family - The Mkhizes, listed on their TikTok account what she experienced at the hospital. She noted the following:
- Receiving a free goodie bag.
- Getting a private room.
- Choosing her meals.
- Receiving a goodbye present after delivery.
- Nurses walk with the baby to the car.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The mother wrote in her caption with a laugh:
"Nice experience, but no more babies, though."
Take a look at the perks in the TikTok video below:
SA shares thoughts about hospitals
While the video focused on benefits experienced at private hospitals, several social media users also spoke about public ones.
After watching the clip, @mrs_kwinda13 said to the woman:
"You forgot to mention the royal treatment."
@sandymanoto stated their opinion about what the mother received:
"They are not free. The price is already included. Congratulations, Mummy."
@_pink_peach, who had given birth at a private hospital, stated to the public:
"To be honest, it's one of the best experiences I have ever had. It feels like a hotel stay."
@drmahle1 laughed and told the online community in the comment section:
"Medical aid will save you from unnecessary anger and jealousy. I repeat: Medical aid is a must-have."
@gugs044 didn't find the joys of private hospitals and wrote to the public:
"There's nothing special there. I've been to private hospitals for my last two deliveries, and the pain is the same. It's one day, you go there, deliver and go home. Just a waste of money."
@forever_taye25 shared the positives they experienced at a public hospital:
"I gave birth in a public hospital almost four years ago. I was lucky to have attentive nurses look after me. The doctor who checked my baby would inform me beforehand what and how they'd be done."
@bothithomosia4 added in the comments:
"Labour pains are the same."
3 Other stories about private hospitals
- In another article, Briefly News reported about a British tourist who detailed his medical bill for a twisted ankle at a private hospital in Cape Town. The cost shocked Mzansi.
- A young woman stated that she spent under R50 000 to deliver her baby at a private hospital. She shared that she had 24-hour access to midwives.
- South African singer-songwriter MaWhoo slammed a private hospital for its poor service, alleging it prioritised white patients over her sick cousin.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za