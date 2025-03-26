A mother, who is part of a family known for creating content online, shared the benefits of a private hospital

The woman listed five perks she experienced when she gave birth, one of them being a free goodie bag

Members of the online community added other things they thought were benefits, while some felt there was nothing special about private hospitals

A South African family-based content creator showed the perks of giving birth at a private hospital. Images: @redfamily_themkhizes

When people invest extra cash in their health and well-being, they often enjoy exclusive perks and added comfort. One woman made this clear when she flaunted the benefits of giving birth at a private hospital.

Giving birth with benefits

A South African mother from the content-creating family, Red Family - The Mkhizes, listed on their TikTok account what she experienced at the hospital. She noted the following:

Receiving a free goodie bag. Getting a private room. Choosing her meals. Receiving a goodbye present after delivery. Nurses walk with the baby to the car.

The mother wrote in her caption with a laugh:

"Nice experience, but no more babies, though."

Take a look at the perks in the TikTok video below:

SA shares thoughts about hospitals

While the video focused on benefits experienced at private hospitals, several social media users also spoke about public ones.

After watching the clip, @mrs_kwinda13 said to the woman:

"You forgot to mention the royal treatment."

@sandymanoto stated their opinion about what the mother received:

"They are not free. The price is already included. Congratulations, Mummy."

@_pink_peach, who had given birth at a private hospital, stated to the public:

"To be honest, it's one of the best experiences I have ever had. It feels like a hotel stay."

@drmahle1 laughed and told the online community in the comment section:

"Medical aid will save you from unnecessary anger and jealousy. I repeat: Medical aid is a must-have."

@gugs044 didn't find the joys of private hospitals and wrote to the public:

"There's nothing special there. I've been to private hospitals for my last two deliveries, and the pain is the same. It's one day, you go there, deliver and go home. Just a waste of money."

@forever_taye25 shared the positives they experienced at a public hospital:

"I gave birth in a public hospital almost four years ago. I was lucky to have attentive nurses look after me. The doctor who checked my baby would inform me beforehand what and how they'd be done."

@bothithomosia4 added in the comments:

"Labour pains are the same."

