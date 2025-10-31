Siya Kolisi is on the brink of one of the biggest milestones in South African rugby history as he edges closer to 100 Test appearances

A new generation steps into the spotlight with Zachary Porthen earning his first Springbok cap at just 21 years old

The Springboks head into their London clash against Japan with a blend of experience, fresh energy, and a sense of history in the making

The Springboks have made a few strategic tweaks for their upcoming Test against Japan in London, but the biggest talking point is Siya Kolisi’s inclusion.

The Bok skipper is set to run out for his 99th Test match, placing him just one game away from joining South Africa’s elite club of centurions.

Siya Kolisi Nears 100-Test Milestone as Springboks Face Japan at Wembley

Source: Original

Kolisi’s next cap, his 100th, is expected to come against France in Paris next weekend, setting up a symbolic showdown that mirrors last year’s dramatic Rugby World Cup quarter-final. His continued presence speaks volumes about his consistency, leadership, and the legacy he’s building in green and gold.

Zachary Porthen set for dream debut

While Kolisi edges closer to a career milestone, 21-year-old prop Zachary Porthen will begin his own Springbok story. The former Junior Springbok captain has been handed his Test debut and will officially become Springbok No. 953 on Saturday.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus praised the youngster’s work ethic and readiness for the challenge.

“He’s got a lot to learn, but he’s surrounded by experienced players who are guiding him through the week. This is the perfect match to see what he can do,” Erasmus said.

Porthen also makes history as the youngest prop to debut for South Africa in the professional era, marking an exciting new chapter for the national side’s front-row depth.

Speaking on his ambitions last year, Porthen said:

“I’m just excited to learn and grow. My goal has always been to become the best version of myself and hopefully earn a Springbok cap one day.”

Siya Kolisi Nears 100-Test Milestone as Springboks Face Japan at Wembley

Source: Getty Images

Springboks vs Japan: Recent history and numbers

South Africa and Japan share a short but memorable rivalry. Out of their three meetings, the Boks have won two and lost one, that shock defeat coming in the 2015 Rugby World Cup in Brighton, where Japan stunned the world with a 34–32 victory.

Since then, the Boks have had the upper hand, including a 26–3 win in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo before going on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, South Africa’s starting XV boasts a combined 781 Test caps, while the bench contributes another 182. Jesse Kriel, meanwhile, sits just five points away from reaching 100 career points in Test rugby another milestone within touching distance.

Siya Kolisi involved in on-field exchange

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi found himself at the centre of attention on Saturday, 25 October 2025.

Kolisi was involved in a heated on-field exchange with Taine Plumtree, the son of Sharks head coach John Plumtree, during a United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park Stadium.

Source: Briefly News