Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named 21-year-old Zachary Porthen in the squad to face Japan, marking his debut after a rapid rise through the ranks

He has a strong leadership background, having captained both his school team and the Junior Springboks, which highlights his composure and maturity on the field

Despite having only a short professional career, his performances with the Stormers earned him the trust of coach Rassie Erasmus for his first Test match

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus turned heads this week after naming 21-year-old Zachary Porthen in his 23-man match-day squad to face Japan.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus named the young Zachary Porthen in the squad to play against Japan.

Source: Getty Images

The decision came as a surprise to many rugby fans, given Porthen’s limited senior experience with the Stormers and the timing of the selection this week.

Despite having played only a handful of United Rugby Championship (URC) matches, Erasmus expressed full confidence in the young tighthead prop’s potential.

“He proved at United Rugby Championship level and with the Junior Springboks what he can do. We are looking forward to seeing what he can offer in his first Test,” said Erasmus.

The call-up is a major milestone for Porthen, who captained the Junior Springboks in 2024 and continues to impress with his discipline and leadership on and off the field.

Zachary Porthen during the World Rugby U/20 Championship, 5th Place Semi Final match between Argentina and South Africa at DHL Stadium on July 14, 2024, in Cape Town.

Source: Getty Images

From Wynberg Boys’ High to the Springboks

Standing tall at 1.89 metres, Porthen’s rugby journey began at Wynberg Boys’ High School, where he captained the first XV in his matric year in 2022.

He went on to lead at Craven Week a prestigious school-level rugby tournament and later joined the University of Cape Town’s Ikey Tigers, helping the side lift the 2025 Varsity Cup, South Africa’s premier university rugby tournament.

After being included in the Western Province Currie Cup squad in 2024, Porthen quickly earned praise for his strong scrumming technique and composure under pressure. Training alongside Rugby World Cup-winner Steven Kitshoff accelerated his development.

Speaking on his ambitions last year, Porthen said:

“I’m just excited to learn and grow. My goal has always been to become the best version of myself and hopefully earn a Springbok cap one day.”

With injuries to Neethling Fouché and Sazi Sandi, Porthen was given a full start for the Stormers against Zebre earlier in the URC season an opportunity he grabbed with both hands. His rapid rise through the ranks has made him one of the most talked-about young players in South African rugby today.

Erasmus believes his inclusion reflects the strength of South Africa’s rugby development structures, saying,

“At this level, you either sink or swim. It will be a challenging but exciting week for him.”

