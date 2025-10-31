Jesse Kriel has won the hearts of fans ahead of South Africa's clash against Japan this weekend

The Springboks star shows off his Japanese-speaking skills as he prepares to face the Asian nation in England

The 31-year-old has spent some years in Japan and also plays for a rugby union side based in the Asian country

Springboks star Jesse Kriel has won the hearts of rugby fans on social media after showing off his impressive Japanese-speaking skills ahead of South Africa’s much-anticipated clash with Japan at Wembley Stadium, England, on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The match will kick off a run of five Test matches that could define the direction and momentum of their 2025 season.

Kriel, who captained the Springboks in the absence of Siya Kolisi during the Rugby Championship, was named in the starting line-up to face Japan by Rassie Erasmus, alongside Kolisi, Ox Nche, debutant Zachary Porthen, and a host of others.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner currently plays for the Japanese Rugby Union side Canon Eagles. He joined them after spending one season with the Red Hurricanes.

Kriel speaks Japanese

Kriel, speaking ahead of the match at Wembley, remembered when he moved to Japan and was surprised by people's interest in rugby over there.

He explained that people in Japan are deeply passionate about rugby and that the sport has grown tremendously in the country. He reflected on how tough that particular day was but noted that living in Japan gave him a new perspective.

He added that the Japanese even made statues of the player who scored the winning try and produced a video titled “The Miracle of Brighton”, describing it as a true underdog story that captured the nation’s imagination.

The Miracle of Brighton refers to Japan’s historic upset victory over South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

When asked about his fluency in Japanese, Kriel responded in the language itself. Though he downplayed his proficiency, unconfirmed reports suggest that the Springboks star is nearly fluent in the Asian language.

“I can speak enough to get by. I’ve been there a while,” he said.

“I’ve got an unbelievable Japanese teacher who is also passionate about rugby and probably one of the biggest supporters of our club.

It’s been nice to be able to learn and speak a bit of Japanese just to communicate better with my teammates and get to know them on a different level.”

Kriel said he expects to see a few familiar faces among the Brave Blossoms when South Africa take on Japan at Wembley on Saturday, as he has made many friends during his time in Japan.

The 31-year-old mentioned that two of his club teammates, winger Takuya Uchida and prop Ryosuke Iwaihara, might feature for Japan. He described Uchida as an exceptional player who captained Japan’s Sevens team at the Olympics and compared him to Cheslin Kolbe, while praising Iwaihara as a strong and reliable prop.

The Boks star added that it would be special to face his current teammates and noted that after seven years in Japan, he has formed lasting friendships and shared many tough on-field battles with players across various clubs.

