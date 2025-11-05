SABC shared some exciting news about the return of their legendary TV show, Top Billing , in 2026

Many netizens have shared their concerns about the show making its comeback, as some believe that the SIU and SARS will be watching closely

Marketing Manager at SABC, Dichaba Phalatse, shared with Briefly News that they are excited and happy about the show's comeback

'Top Billing' is set to return in March 2026 on SABC. Image: Supplied

The excitement builds up as SABC and Corona happily announced the return of Mzansi's iconic lifestyle show, Top Billing, in March 2026, but not many netizens are as excited as others about its return.

On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, one of the unhappy netizens, @karynmaughan, shared a tweet about SARS and the SIU being on the lookout as the famous show returns on TV to showcase expensive houses of certain South Africans.

Though SABC and the show's new partner, Corona, were happy to bring Top Billing back on our screens, many netizens have been sceptical about this sudden return, while the Madlanga Commission is ongoing.

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Top Billing's return

Many peeps have side-eyed Top Billing's comeback, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@NicFester said:

"They have a new lineup of stunning homes to showcase. Built with (you've got it) our money. Proudly brought to you by the ANC."

@CptEntrepreneur wrote:

"I think they have learnt and they won't go on the show."

@colicala402 asked:

"Aren't they enough with the evidence you've been hearing from Madlanga?"

@Mihlalij19 commented:

"SARS will be calculating its share."

SA reacts as 'Top Billing' makes its return. Image: Supplied.

SABC and Corona speak on return of Top Billing

While many netizens voiced out their concerns about the show's return, SABC's Marketing Manager, Dichaba Phalatse, and Head of Brand at Corona South Africa, Melanie Nicholson, shared with Briefly News how excited they were about the show's comeback and their partnership with it and what it means to them.

Nicholson said:

"Top Billing has always celebrated the beauty of South Africa - its landscapes, its people, and its sense of possibility. As Corona marks 100 Years Under the Sun, this partnership perfectly reflects what we stand for."

Phalatse mentioned:

"Top Billing remains a cultural touchstone - an aspirational window into the best of South Africa. Its return, in collaboration with a global lifestyle brand like Corona, reminds us that local storytelling can still inspire global wonder. We’re thrilled to bring this magic back to viewers."

