Coachella 2026 took place in April 2026 and was a trending topic as people shared videos of their experiences

The annual music festival in California is well known for having some of the biggest stars, and in 2026, it featured Justin Bieber

The Coachella experience was also a hot topic as people discussed the cost of getting to see live performances in the California desert

Coachella has been a trending topic following the BieberChella hype. Videos showing attendants having drastically different experiences depending on how much they paid

Coachella prices left South African stunned. Image: Wendy Wei

Source: UGC

Many people were fascinated by a TikTok post all about how much it costs to enjoy Coachella. The photos shared on 13 April 2026 left people buzzing regarding the prices of the festival.

A post by @basscatalogue on TikTok gave people insight into how much they could expect to spend. The photos shared showed the cost in rands behind some of Coachella's basic facilities. A charging locker at the music festival costs R1,294. To enjoy all three days of the festival, Coachella offers camping grounds and hotels for accommodation, and the VIP packages cost between R655 500 and R1 147 125, depending on the package. The post showed a meal of chicken nuggets, which also cost more than R1,000. See the photos below:

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South Africa amazed by Coachella prices in rands

Online users were floored by the video showing the music festival's costs. The average prices of amenities and food at Coachella left people divided over whether it was worth it. The music festival has been notorious for being expensive despite initially being an alternative to expensive mainstream festivals. Read people's comments about Coachella's price tags below:

South Africans discussed Coachella and the experience between the rich and the less well-off. Image: Ernesto Vazquez

Source: UGC

S was stunned by the price tag:

"A million for a place to sit ?😭 ngeke khehla."

Aysher Choga wondered if any South Africans could afford Coachella:

"Did any South African content creators go I didn’t see one😂"

Siphosam thought the prices were ridiculous:

"Just for music never shame angeke ✋🏾"

SheiNey exclaimed over prices:

"Hai 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 ngyavuma am not the target market ngoba aaahhh."

beneta noted the headliner's show at Coachella 2026:

"Just for Justin Bieber to watch videos 😭"

mashayabhuqe_ka_kotini said:

"If yall been to Drama or any other club, you’ll know these are rookie numbers 🙂"

MaNgcobo ᥫ᭡ commented:

"Aww small small money this one ngiyeza!!"

natashamishasha said:

"I wanna be rich so I can afford it instead of complaining ❤️"

_Kokiem was stunned by the prices:

"1 million?😭yoh I’ll stick to my bushfire golden lounge and campsites 👍🏾"

Zim Zim Ma added:

"My local bottle store and car parking are fine for me🙏"

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Source: Briefly News