“Need That Back”: South Africans Crave Discontinued Fast-Food Restaurant Meals

Current eNCA traffic correspondent Mthokozisi Mncwango showed a list of fast-food restaurant meals that were discontinued

Some of the items included Chicken Licken's R5.59 Taxi Two, KFC's chocolate brownie Avalanche, and Nando's giblets

Social media users in the comment section wished for the return, too, and listed other items that were discontinued

Media personality Mthokozisi Mncwango hopped onto TikTok and took it back to the good old days by reviewing discontinued meals from certain fast-food restaurants. The online crowd agreed that some of the items needed to be returned.

The former YFM radio host and current eNCA traffic correspondent included KFC's chocolate brownie Avalanche, Famous Bowl, grilled Twisters, and Uncle Waffles burger, Chicken Licken's R5.59 Taxi Two (two pieces of chicken with chips or 'spicy ricy'), McDonald's CuppaCake, Nando's giblets, Yankys' Monster Burger, and Debonairs' Chicken Double Stack (Mthokozisi noted that the recipe had changed and wanted it back) to the list.

South Africans comment on scrapped fast-food meals

Hundreds of members of the online community gathered in the comment section, sharing how they missed the scrapped meals. Other internet users included meals from other fast-food chains that were no longer on the menu.

@_ms.gaptooth told the online community:

"I’ve been trying to prove the existence of the CuppaCake since its disappearance; it needs to come back."

@dc_knowsbest said to people on the internet:

"I thought I was gaslighting myself over those Nando's giblets. Thanks for the validation."

@josti_lets called the Yankys Monster Burger elite, adding:

"My brother was babysitting us for a weekend, and he bought two. We ate them the entire weekend."

@probablynotsafetoeat wrote in the post's comment section:

"My mom used to buy the KFC Avalanche as a reward. I lost my mind when they got rid of it."

@namhla_nb shared with the public:

"I just want to say that the Burger King CuppaCake doesn't hit the way the McDonald's one does, even though they are technically the same thing."

An innovative @ladyzaa_ stated in the comments:

"Sometimes, I make those Famous Bowls at home. I buy the pops, mash and gravy, and add corn and cheese."

@jamieleewashere noted under the post:

"Yes, this is all great and whatnot, but like, why aren’t we talking about the Cadbury Yes/No chocolate? Why did they do us dirty like that? I need that back asap!"

