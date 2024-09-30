“Shisanyama”: SA Busts as Woman Shows Gogo’s Reaction to Restaurant Food on Fire

A young woman shared a video of her gogo reacting to her food catching fire at a restaurant

The grandmother was not ready for her flambé meal and looked as if she wanted to leave the table

The comical clip had many people in the comment section laughing at the older woman's funny reaction

A young woman showed her gogo's reaction to a flambé meal. Images: @shawtty1121

Culinary dishes at restaurants are made not only to satisfy the palate but also to delight the eyes with their artistic presentation. A gogo, however, looked comically terrified when her flambé dish erupted into flames right before her eyes.

Flaming-hot food

TikTok user Matamela Ompha, who uses the handle @shawtty1121 on the social media platform, uploaded a clip of an older woman sitting at a fancy restaurant.

In the short video, a waitress pours a liquid over the woman's food, causing it to set alight. The gogo tries to move away from her table, scared of the flames before her.

Watch the comical video below:

Gogo's reaction to food on fire has SA laughing

Many social media users filled the comment section with laughter, while others felt their family members would also be scared seeing fire so close to them.

@retha7991 laughed and said:

"Mama, bathong. Sorry."

@jones_ranx said to Matamela:

"You are stressing the parents."

@bogosikingdom found the clip funny and wrote:

"Mama doesn't play like that."

@halfskopo said to the TikTokker:

"Don’t complicate Mama’s life, please. She doesn’t need this."

@thandon64 stated in the comment section:

"The sound suits her reaction."

@kea47020 told the online community:

"Even me, I'm afraid of fire."

@user9112269913314 laughed and referred to the video with one word:

"Shisanyama."

Sushi on fire fails at Jozi restaurant

