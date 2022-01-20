Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga delivered the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam results on Thursday

Speaking at the SABC M1 Studios in Auckland Park, Motshekga commended the class of 2021 for overcoming the challenges of Covid-19

The minister applauded the learners who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams for bagging a pass rate of 98.39 per cent

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced the results for the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations at the SABC M1 Studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Motshekga congratulated the class of 2021 for drumming up sterling results despite "the monumental and unprecedented" challenges brought about by the worst pandemic in human history. The 2021 NSC overall pass rate was 76.4 per cent, an improvement of 0.2 percentage points compared to 2020.

More than 800 000 learners sat down for the year-end exams last year, with the matric class that wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams securing a 98.39 per cent pass rate, News24 reported.

The minister was particularly generous as she continued to heap praise on the class of 2021 as she addressed South Africa's top-performing matric learners from public schools, according to SABC News.

"The matric a class of last year are in a league of their own. We have to understand the importance of having a top learner in 2021. It's a class that got the best of [the pandemic]. You would not have been here if you were ordinary. You carry the future, hopes and aspirations of South Africa," said Motshekga.

Provincially, the Free State was the best performing province, recording a pass rate of 85.7 per cent. Gauteng was the second-best performing province with a pass rate of 82.8 per cent, while the Western Cape achieved 81.2 per cent, making it the country's best-performing province in this regard.

"It's noteworthy that KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape produced a combined total of 121 312 Bachelor's degree passes, making this an improvement of 26.6 per cent from 2020," added Motshekga.

Matric results will be available at schools on Friday, with the minister imploring candidates to obtain their results at the school or exam centre where they wrote their examination.

Source: Briefly News