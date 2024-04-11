Former Kaizer Chiefs enforcer Willard Katsande shared a picture of his son, Willard Junior, training on the football pitch via social media

The former Zimbabwe international has his clothing label and has described his son as a future football star

Football fans were excited by the picture as they think Katsande's son will become a tough tackling midfielder like his father

Former Kaizer Chiefs enforcer Willard Katsande commented on a picture of him and his son, Willard Junior, together on a training field.

The Zimbabwean played 326 games for Kaizer Chiefs, and since he retired as a player, he started a clothing label, Boss Ya Mboka, which continues to grow.

Willard Katsande backs his son

Katsande speaks to his son on a football pitch, as shown in the tweet below:

Katsande posted:

“The next best defensive midfielder, my Son Willard (Jnr).”

During his playing career, Katsande was a mainstay on the Chiefs side, and he was known to fans as 'Salt and Vinegar'.

While Katsande has a growing clothing label, the 38-year-old works as a football analyst for the SABC.

Fans are excited by Willard Katsande Junior

Ultra Surric says Katsande Junior will be a force:

"You can see just by his shape that he's gonna kick players like his father did."

Fanito says the father and son look alike:

"Photocopy."

MlandiS says Katsande Junior has a long career:

"Not going home anytime soon."

Tlhakanelo Hoeane says Katsande's son will replicate his father:

"Salt & vinegar reloading."

Solly Kubayi says Katsande is the perfect mentor:

"Teach him well. Not to break legs."

Siya Kolisi's son shows off his skills

Willard Katsande is not the only athlete showing off his son after Briefly News reported Bok skipper Siya Kolisi sharing a video of his son Nicholas Kolisi's rugby debut.

Local rugby fans and Bok teammates loved Kolisi's video of his son making a scoring debut for the Racing 92 youth side.

