This Gogo is a literal female version of Bosszonke, with her killer swag

From matching hats and scarf and knitwear, she definitely knows how to put her outfits together

South Africans dubbed her the 'drip Gogo' for her stylish fashion sense

Gogo's bold Gucci statement has sparked joy and inspired others to embrace their unique styles, no matter their age. Images: @celiwemhlambi1.

Source: TikTok

A stylish grandma is turning heads and winning hearts across South Africa with her incredible fashion sense.

The clip, shared by @celiwemhlambi1, shows the coolest Gogo in town strutting her stuff in none other than Gucci—proving that age is nothing but a number for style.

Drip Gogo shows off her style

The video, captioned, "One thing about my grandma? She’s a pantsula, the coolest grandma," quickly gained traction as netizens couldn't get enough of Gogo's flawless drip:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In another video, @celiwemhkambi1 showed another hectic drip situation in which her grandmother rocked.

In both videos, Gogo's outfits and her undeniable confidence left viewers in awe and full of admiration:

Ma Nzama highlighted how she didn't look like she practised dark magic.

"Umuntu ongaloyi uyambona nje🥰🥰" [A person doesn't practice witchcraft, you can see.]

Mahlatse Sindane crowned her with the title:

"Drip Gogo😂🥰she's the girl."

Sthabile Mkhonto couldn’t help but cheer:

"Iskhokho ugogo ❤️🔥" [A boss gogo.]

Refilwe Kgofelo hinted at Gogo’s stylish turnaround.

"Ka phenduka ❤️🔥" [Things have changed.]

Kholeka MaKhanyase Zuma humorously noted:

"Gucci ubhale waphelela son." [Gucci is perfectly written, son.]

Shaz_Lee🥂Ice Tropez Queen 👸 chimed in with a laugh:

"Waboshwa uGirl weGucci 😂😂😂" [The Gucci girl is arrested!]

Solangas Beauty Health Shop hinted at future trends:

"Sobuye sikhulume ngeBlack juice🔥🔥🔥🔥" [We'll talk about the Black juice later.]

Fashionable Gogo stuns Mzansi: Tiktok video showcases stylish granny breaking fashion norms

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a remarkable granny has captured the hearts of South Africans with her swags.

In the video, the beautiful woman struts a pose while dressed in all black, proving that style has no age limit.

Mzansi was impressed by her unique fashion sense and showered her with love and admiration.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News