"Drip Gogo": Stylish Grandma Rocks Gucci with Unmatched Sass, and SA Is Loving It!
- This Gogo is a literal female version of Bosszonke, with her killer swag
- From matching hats and scarf and knitwear, she definitely knows how to put her outfits together
- South Africans dubbed her the 'drip Gogo' for her stylish fashion sense
A stylish grandma is turning heads and winning hearts across South Africa with her incredible fashion sense.
The clip, shared by @celiwemhlambi1, shows the coolest Gogo in town strutting her stuff in none other than Gucci—proving that age is nothing but a number for style.
Drip Gogo shows off her style
The video, captioned, "One thing about my grandma? She’s a pantsula, the coolest grandma," quickly gained traction as netizens couldn't get enough of Gogo's flawless drip:
In another video, @celiwemhkambi1 showed another hectic drip situation in which her grandmother rocked.
In both videos, Gogo's outfits and her undeniable confidence left viewers in awe and full of admiration:
Ma Nzama highlighted how she didn't look like she practised dark magic.
"Umuntu ongaloyi uyambona nje🥰🥰" [A person doesn't practice witchcraft, you can see.]
Mahlatse Sindane crowned her with the title:
"Drip Gogo😂🥰she's the girl."
Sthabile Mkhonto couldn’t help but cheer:
"Iskhokho ugogo ❤️🔥" [A boss gogo.]
Refilwe Kgofelo hinted at Gogo’s stylish turnaround.
"Ka phenduka ❤️🔥" [Things have changed.]
Kholeka MaKhanyase Zuma humorously noted:
"Gucci ubhale waphelela son." [Gucci is perfectly written, son.]
Shaz_Lee🥂Ice Tropez Queen 👸 chimed in with a laugh:
"Waboshwa uGirl weGucci 😂😂😂" [The Gucci girl is arrested!]
Solangas Beauty Health Shop hinted at future trends:
"Sobuye sikhulume ngeBlack juice🔥🔥🔥🔥" [We'll talk about the Black juice later.]
