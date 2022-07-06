South African actress Amanda du-Pont has come out to support Sithelo Shozi after she came out with abuse allegations

Amanda du-Pont took to social media to speak out in support of Sithelo Shozi's alleged abuse at the hands of Andile Mpisane

Amanda du-Pont spoke on the importance of Sithelo Shozi's decision to expose Andile Mpisane for his alleged abuse

Amanda du-Pont has made her stance known when it comes to Sithelo Shozi's abuse allegations against Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo Shozi is receiving support from Amanda du-Pont after she opened up about suffering from abuse while with Andile Mpisane. Image: Instagram/@amandaDupont

Amanda du-Pont is a spokesperson against GBV as she often uses her platform to speak out.

Amanda du-Pont stands with Sithelo Shozi

Briefly News reported that Sithelo has accused Andile Mpisane of being violent towards her and provided proof of her allegations.

Amanda du-Pont has been one of the first celebrities to stand beside Sithelo to show her some support through a difficult time.

Amanda du-Pont took to her Instagram stories to support Sithelo Shozi after showing her injuries from Andile Mpisane's alleged abuse. Image: Instagram / amandaDupont

On her Instagram stories, Amanda du Pont said that abuse is rampant and that she has the right to speak out,

“I’m behind you, mama! Enough is enough! This is happening way too much. You owe nobody silence”.

Amanda also lamented the fact that no one would have believed Sithelo if she had not recorded evidence. The actress said:

"“If you didn’t have this proof, the world would say you are lying. This is our sad reality”.

The South African reports that Amanda's sister also took to her Instagram stories to speak out about GBV and Andile Mpisane as she said:

"As women we stay silent for so long to protect the hands of an abuser…This man is a coward! GBV needs to come to an end. Bring back the death penalty for incompetent fools!”.

Sithelo's story of abuse hit close to home for Amanda, who had similar experiences when she made allegations against Jub Jub.

Netizens relieved that Sithelo Shozi had proof of her claims against Andile Mpisane

Netizens have been disturbed to learn about what Sithelo suffered at the hands of Andile Mpisane. Many have also shared the same thought as Amanda that no one would have believed Sithelo without proof.

@LeboLebo___ commented:

"MamKhize didn't think Sithelo has receipts, otherwise she could have bought her silence to protect Andile Mpisane."

@MissMadiba tweeted:

"I hate that women must always provide receipts for y’all to believe them. Strength to Sithelo, Andile said some really hurtful things in that audio.Amadoda are so scary, doesn’t matter how old they are!"

@KagiSpeaks added:

"Always keep receipts ladies. Therein lies your truth. Imagine if Sithelo was just blabbing without proof."

