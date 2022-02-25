Amanda du-Pont has claimed that Jub Jub admitted to his crimes and even went as far as asking for forgiveness when they met a few years back

According to reports, all this information is contained in a police statement the actress did when she opened a case of rape against the rapper earlier in February

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter opened a can of worms when he bragged about his relationship with Amanda during a spicy episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG

Jub Jub reportedly asked Amanda du-Pont for forgiveness for allegedly raping her a few years back. The actress revealed that the TV presenter also asked for forgiveness when they met to discuss the matter a while back.

Jub Jub reportedly apologised to Amanda du-Pont for allegedly raping her. Image: @official_jubjub, @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub topped the trends list when he spilled the tea on her relationship with the actress during an interview with MacG. He bragged about how he used to smash her when they were still younger.

The interview opened a can of worms for the Uyajola 9/9 host as Amanda and other women accused his of sexually assaulting them after the viral interview.

Amanda recently opened a case of rape against the rapper. TshisaLIVE reports that Amanda alleges in her police report that Jub Jub contacted her via a mediator when he was fresh from prison back in 2017. She alleged that when they later met, Jub Lamaswidi allegedly apologised for doing her dirty.

The publication went on to report that police confirmed that a case of rape had been opened but could not discuss the matter further because it's still under investigation.

Masechaba Ndlovu also accuses Jub Jub of sexual assault

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Masechaba Ndlovu took to social media to accuse Jub Jub of sexually assaulting her when she was still a teenager. The radio host alleged that the Uyajola 9/9 presenter raped her at Mama Jackie's house in Naturena some years backs.

The stunner said she was still a virgin at the time the rapper allegedly forced himself on her. Masechaba was reacting to actress Amanda du-Pont's tweet about her relationship with Jub Jub.

Taking to Twitter, Masechaba said she believes Amanda's story because the same thing apparently happened to her. Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Masechaba's revelations. @General_TG said:

"I believe Jub Jub is innocent here. Are we only supposed to take women's side of the story."

Source: Briefly News