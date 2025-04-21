South African media personality Amanda du-Pont has kept her personal life under wraps since her divorce from her husband

A video of her alleged boyfriend, Bafana Sindane, flaunting a large brick of money from a designer bag went viral on social media

Netizens slammed Sindane over the video, with some calling it classless, embarrassing and suspicious

Amanda du-Pont’s rumoured bae flaunted cash during an event. Image: amandadupont, donald_megg

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont’s romantic relationships have been a cause of speculation over the years. Her last publicly confirmed relationship was with former husband Shawn Rodriques.

Amanda du-Pont's alleged boyfriend shows off cash

Following the finalisation of her divorce from Shawn Rodriques after three years of marriage, Amanda du-Pont has kept her personal life under wraps. A resurfaced video of Amanda du-Pont’s alleged new boyfriend, Bafana Sindane, showing off money during an event for his new Ferrari was shared by social media user @NalaThokozane. The post was captioned:

“Amanda du-Pont squeeze 🥰🥰💵💵💰💰💳💲📈”

The video shared on Sunday, 20 April, shows Bafana Sindane retrieving a brick of money from his brown Louis Vuitton crossbody bag. Sindane puts the brick of cash on his head while dancing to Kwelanga 2.0 by Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger & Amaza featuring Tman Xpress and LeeMcKrazy. Men in the background join in and celebrate with Sindane.

The event celebrating his new Ferrari took place in December 2024 and was attended by the who's who in the entertainment industry.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Bafana Sindane

The video of Amanda du-Pont’s man showing off money sent social media buzzing. A group of social media users accused Bafana Sindane of lacking class. Others ridiculed the men in the background for cheering him on.

Here are some of the comments:

@Burnerburnerac5 said:

“The way men twirl for other men with money? OMG isdima sakho???”

@noxolo_momi argued:

“That money doesn't give me clean, legal, legit and honest vibes. There's no way you could handle money you worked hard for like that.”

@Nathan_N254 highlighted:

“The richest man in the world would not be seen doing this. But blacks, once they taste money, they act a fool.”

@Siga_Sixty claimed:

“Most women will choose money over everything else.”

@YungVixOn laughed:

“Men are the biggest gold diggers cos why did they suddenly surround him once he took that money out lol.”

@loyd_mlungwana responded:

“And then when SARS and N.I.U rocks up with balaclavas and rifles with red beams he will start saying his neighbours don’t want him🤦🏽🤔”

@Precept_M said:

“For me, it’s the gold digger with dreads next to him, imagine having a man like that?”

@TheRealJono001 said:

“Money certainly can’t buy class.”

Amanda du-Pont’s alleged bae flaunted cash in a video. Image: TXDNETWORK

Source: Twitter

Bafana Sindane and wife celebrate 10th anniversary

Amanda du-Pont's alleged boyfriend, Bafana Sindane, is a married man. In November 2024, Briefly News reported that Sindane and his wife, Phindile Mdhluli, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

The news that Sindani, a member of The Presidential Cartel, is still happily married to his wife of ten years, despite being rumoured to be dating Amanda, sent social media buzzing.

Source: Briefly News