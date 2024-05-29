A South African video satirizes the possibility of stage nine loadshedding being implemented after the elections

The video features an actor portraying a politician instructing an Eskom worker to turn off the electricity supply as soon as the votes are in

The video garnered amusement from South Africans online, with some acknowledging the humour while admitting it reflects a concerning reality

A video poked fun at the possibility of stage nine loadshedding following the elections. Image: @unclescrooch

A video poking fun at the possibility of stage nine loadshedding after elections had many South African netizens amused.

Video pokes fun at possibility of loadshedding stage 9

The video posted on X (formerly known as X) shows a man in character as a politician instructing another man in character as an Eskom worker to flip the switch to turn off the electricity supply as soon as all the general election votes were in.

The Eskom worker asks the politician for confirmation, to which he sternly says "yes," prompting the worker to cut off the electricity, causing stage nine loadshedding.

Watch the funny video below:

SA reacts to the video with humour

The video garnered many views and comments from SA netizens. Many admitted that while the video was a funny sketch, it did hold some truth.

@Tshepo_011 commented:

"We are laughing but is is true."

@Ayanda72953297

"As much we can make it a joke it is sad to be honest."

@Khumbu_M responded:

"I love Mzansi ."

@vanr00yen commented:

"I'm here for that evil laughter."

@nomhle_khu22721 said:

"The whole station will be playing “Flip the Switch “ by Drake."

@BonganiMnisi17 wrote:

"Voter on some "atleast I got a power bank" ."

@Maestro75289602 said:

"You killed it."

@unwindwithOkuhl responded:

"My gwaaaad ."

