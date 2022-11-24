Wiseman Mcube disappointed naysayers who said he couldn't fill the shoes of Bonko Khoza as Mqhele Zulu

Fans of The Wife took to social media to say that Wiseman and Mbalenhle Mavimbela were overshadowing other couples on the show

Tweeps said their scenes together in the latest episodes were believable because of their intense chemistry

The third season of The Wife came with many changes that viewers were unhappy about. But the show has managed to keep its core audience after it recast fan favourite Bonko Khoza, who played the role of Mqhele with Wiseman Mncube.

The Showmax series trended as usual on Twitter after the three episodes for the week were dropped. People were obsessing over the sizzling chemistry between the new Mqhele and Hlomu.

Fans praised the person responsible for hiring Wiseman, saying he fits the role perfectly and could be better than Bonko, who did a phenomenal job.

Mzansi ladies posted some thirsty tweets swooning over the chiselled actor. Credit was also given to Mbalenhle Mavimbela for being the heart of the show and making Wiseman look good next to her.

@_rabilwe said:

"Every week, I'm here saluting Mqhele. Yerrrrrr maan Wiseman Mncube uyinja yeGame."

@taskay01 wrote:

"I think the recast of Mqhele actually worked for them. It feels like watching an older, calmer version of Mqhele, who's learnt from his mistakes."

@FulufheloNem_ mentioned:

"Whoever came up with the idea of recasting Mqhele's role is a genius. And also hiring Wiseman, an amazing actor."

@_thatosatekge added:

"I’m really enjoying this new Mqhele. Wiseman is doing such a great job that I forget he’s a recast."

@_rabilwe stated:

"Definitely the Mqhele I ordered. He is a big deal guys."

@Queen_Enny19 posted:

"I am truly enjoying the role of Mqhele, Wiseman is killing it man."

@Siphose85270148 said:

"Lol, Hlomu and Mqhele stay overshadowing other couples in their own story but ke asikho lapho."

‘The Wife’: Numbers for the show’s season soar beating previous seasons as fans laud the captivating storyline

In related stories, Briefly News reported that The Wife Season 3 is a hit among Mzansi viewers. The show, which premiered a few days ago, received some negative comments due to the major changes to the cast.

Many were saying they were not feeling the new faces in the show, especially award-winning star Wiseman Mncube who replaced the national husband, Bonko Khoza, following his exit.

