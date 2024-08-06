A babe showcased how her friends went above and beyond for her on her lobola day, and people online were touched

With their warm gestures, this woman's friends wowed many people on the internet. The stunner buddies showed up for her in a huge way.

Friends pull up big for bestie's lobola day

These ladies served friendship goals, leaving many envious, while the huns simply inspired some. The footage shared by @andym_95 shows a group of women arriving at their bestie's home.

@andym_95's friends arrived in style, all driving their own cars. As the clip continued, the stunner's friends could be seen helping out in the kitchen, all wearing matching aprons, leaving many online users in awe.

The video captured hearts on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments within a few hours of publication.

Mzansi wowed by the beautiful gestures displayed by the lady's friends

South African netizens loved the woman's lobola ceremony video, and her friends' heartwarming gestures touched many.

Melanindiamond shared:

"This is the best thing I've seen on social media the whole day. You don't have friends. You have sisters."

Madlakadla492 gushed over the woman's friends, saying:

"Ohhh, this is so beautiful, sisi, it only be God."

SibonisiweNgxitoKhum commented:

"You are blessed to have such a relationship with your friends in this day and age. Congratulations, sisi."

Nele expressed:

"For this kind of friendship to locate me, yho! Congratulations, mama."

Malesaithuteng wrote:

"Your friends are good people. Savanna?"

