A Cape Town TikTok gent set up his camera to catch the rare Southern Lights, a glowing display of colours caused by solar activity, as a geomagnetic storm swept over South Africa

Locals joined in the chase, sharing advice, jokes, and anticipation online as hopes of seeing the aurora united Mzansi for one unforgettable night

Auroras like this are almost never seen in the region – turning an ordinary evening into a citywide skywatching event

Cape Town creator gears up for the Southern Lights chase, setting up a camera to capture the rare aurora as the city waits in anticipation. Image credit: @_ashfitne_ss / TikTok

On the evening of 12 November 2025, Cape Town’s usual night routine shifted as news spread about a geomagnetic storm – a space weather event where energy from the sun can make colourful lights appear in the sky. This storm created a chance to see the Southern Lights, a rare natural light show that most South Africans never get to witness.

Weather warnings, stargazing group chats, and TikTok posts urged residents to find a dark spot with a clear view facing south to increase their chances.

A TikTok user, @_ashfitne_ss, set up a camera and posted:

“Just head somewhere dark with a clear southern view this evening, and you might catch a glimpse!”

Several viewers engaged with the post, sharing their anticipation, tips, and reactions in real time. The video and its live updates showcased the community’s interest and expectations for the rare celestial event.

This occurrence was confirmed by the South African National Space Agency in its Space Weather Bulletin, which stated that an exceptionally strong solar storm was underway, increasing the likelihood of auroras being visible in southern Africa.

TikTok joins the hunt for Southern Lights

An attempt to document the Southern Lights was shared by @_ashfitne_ss on TikTok, with viewers joining the thread throughout the night. Other users discussed camera settings, locations, and sky conditions. Comments included requests for updates, reminders about light pollution, and encouragement to continue watching despite cloudy or dim conditions.

The core message was clear throughout:

“Tonight, thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm, we might actually see the Southern Lights in South Africa.”

Lion’s Head stands tall as Cape Town waits for the Southern Lights to appear during a rare geomagnetic storm. Image credit: @_ashfitne_ss / TikTok

Mzansi’s night of jokes, tips, and waiting

@tee_86 said:

“Wrong direction 😂😂😂😂”

@kauthar_charles1 weighed in:

“There is still nothing 🤦🏼‍♀️”

The video’s creator, @_ashfitne_ss, replied:

“Still waiting out here.”

@missramzi8 asked:

“Let me know when you see them. Tired of waiting.”

@1.avuuuu offered a tip:

“Bro didn't take light pollution from the city in consideration hence why we see less stars.”

@moechie checked in:

“Any update”

@bae_bii_ committed:

“Until 2.am neh. I’ll be back for feedback.”

@taekook_79597 added:

“Still nothing 😭”

@rantatjie shared:

“We see it a lot here; we use an app to track the Northern Lights. I've shared a video of how it looks, etc, on my page.”

These real-time exchanges, full of humour, frustration, and technical advice, reflect how viewers experienced and discussed the rare event together online.

A rare aurora turns science into spectacle

Auroras happen when energy from the sun hits Earth’s skies, creating shimmering colours. These displays are common near the poles but extremely rare in South Africa, which made this night unforgettable.

No verified aurora photographs were shared in the TikTok discussion, but viewers spent the night monitoring, commenting, and updating one another about this rare cosmic opportunity. The event was widely discussed online, demonstrating the community’s response to rare natural phenomena.

Watch the TikTok video below:

