Owning property in South Africa for under R100 000 is possible by looking beyond major cities

•A list of small towns within driving distance of Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town offers affordable land options

Experts suggest using personal loans or savings as banks rarely offer home loans for land purchases

Owning property in South Africa feels out of reach for many people. Land in small towns could be the affordable entry point first-time buyers have been looking for.

A small South African town offers cheaper ways to own property. Image: SJ Strannik / Pexels

Source: UGC

While the cheapest new car in the country starts at around R179 000, there are towns across South Africa where vacant land sells for less than R100 000. Unlike a car, land is an asset that can appreciate over time.

Where to find land for R100 000 in SA

Real estate platform Property 24 shows that Gauteng is the only province without land available below that price point, but several small towns within a short drive of major cities do offer it. From Johannesburg, places like Zamdela in the Free State (about an hour away) and Vredefort (just over an hour) have land available at that price. Pretoria residents can look towards Kwaguqa in Mpumalanga, roughly 70 minutes away.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Durban has some of the closest options, with towns like Welbedacht, Umgababa and Lovu all sitting within 30 minutes of the city. Cape Town buyers will need to travel further, with Klawer in the Western Cape being the nearest option at just over three hours.

Plots are easier to find in small cities. Image: Pexels User

Source: UGC

How to finance land purchase

Because banks typically do not offer home loans for vacant land, buyers need to explore alternatives. A personal loan, an open line of credit, or paying cash are the most common routes. Cash buyers tend to have more negotiating power and can often secure land at 70% to 90% of the listed asking price.

Once the land is purchased, banks do offer building loans, which can help owners develop the property sooner rather than later. Building quickly also reduces the risk of illegal occupation, a real concern when owning land in an area where you do not live.

How to choose a small town

Towns with new developments nearby, growing shopping districts or incoming industry are generally better bets. On the other hand, towns with shrinking populations, abandoned businesses and ageing infrastructure are harder to build wealth in, regardless of how cheap the land is.

As major cities become increasingly unaffordable, demand for housing in smaller towns is growing, which means buying early in the right area could prove to be a smart long-term move.

Other Briefly News stories about property

The current state of the property market in South Africa begs the question of whether R1 million can realistically buy across Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, and Pretoria.

A Randburg property listing priced under R300k has sparked considerable interest online, with South Africans impressed by its affordability compared to rising prices in cities like Cape Town.

Remarkable growth in property prices across luxury estates in South Africa reveals that some homes have surged in value by over R3 million in just five years.

Source: Briefly News