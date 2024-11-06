Trevor Noah is facing backlash on social media after Donald Trump’s election win, with accusations that he defamed Trump’s presidency during his tenure on The Daily Show

Social media users accused Noah of spreading propaganda against Trump for years, influencing public opinion with his jokes

Fans had mixed reactions, with some claiming Noah is hiding behind mental health issues, while others noted a possible change in his stance on Trump in recent content

Award-winning South African comedian Trevor Noah is catching strays on social media following Donald Trump's win. The star was accused of using his influence to defame Trump's presidency.

Trevor Noah under fire after Donald Trump's win

Donald Trump's win is a major slap in the face for many celebrities who endorsed his opponent, Kamala Harris. Trevor Noah, who has always been known to diss Trump, was slammed after the reports of Trump winning the US elections.

A social media user with the handle @Knick_RSA shared a lengthy post firing shots at Trevor. The user accused Noah of being used as a propaganda machine to defame Trump's presidency. Part of the post read:

"Where is Trevor Noah? Because Donald Trump is Winning the Elections. You were hired to defame and make a joke out of Trump's Presidency. You fed people propaganda on a daily basis for 5 consecutive years.

"You ensured that you degrade everything he did, propagate a false narrative to the American people about their president.

"People say it’s just jokes, but it’s not, these are political sentiments that affect people’s views about an individual in real time."

Fans react to post about Trevor Noah

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Many said the comedian is now hiding behind battling mental health issues.

@victor_dla52743 wrote:

"That is why he's suffering from depression as we speak."

@maadadyarhymer commented:

"If you watched his latest podcast episode you'll see that he seems to have changed his tune on Trump."

@SibusisoMabuyaa added:

"He was awarded for de-campaigning President Zuma, karma is dealing with him."

SA students share thoughts on US elections

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that all eyes are on the race for the White House in the United States of America as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris face off.

While many South Africans have been following the situation from a distance, two locals are watching the action unfold more personally.

