Takalani Molaoa and Monthati Masebe are just two of the South Africans living in the United States of America

Molaoa described how the feeling on the ground was more a sense of concern rather than excitement at the moment

Masebe touched on how the student political landscape in America differed from that of the scene in South Africa

South African students in the USA have shared insight into how the feeling was in the country as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battled for control of the White House. Scott Olson/ Chip Somodevilla.

All eyes are on the race for the White House in the United States of America as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris go head to head.

While many South Africans have been following the situation from a distance, two locals are watching the action unfold more personally.

Takalani Molaoa and Monthati Masebe, who are both studying in the USA, shared their experience of the elections at ground level.

More concern than excitement

Molaoa, who has a sports scholarship at North West Missouri State University, described the feeling as more concern than excitement among her group of friends.

Based in Maryville, Missouri, the Polokwane native said those she interacted with were leading more toward Democratic candidate Harris.

Molaoa, who is on a tennis scholarship in the US, also expressed concern over being a student from another country in the US if Trump took over.

The former president has previously expressed a desire to get rid of all illegal foreigners, with Molaoa saying she was worried how this would affect those who were there legally.

She already noted that more colleges were sponsoring American students over those from abroad.

The difference in student politics

Masebe, a Duke University student, noted how different student politics are in the US compared to South Africa.

Based in Durham, North Carolina, she explained that South Africa’s student political scene was much more robust.

“People organise and lobby and engage in political conversations differently (in America), so there is not as much open public discussion about where people are leaning towards,” she said.

Masebe added that, as a result, it was hard to feel on the ground.

