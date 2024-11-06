The talented American rapper Cardi B has reacted to Donald Trump winning the US elections

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared a post where she wrote that she hated those who voted for Donald Trump

Many netizens in the comment section agreed with Cardi B as they expected Kamala Harris

The buzz around the US elections keeps growing on social media as Cardi B shared her sentiments about the results.

Cardi B reacts to Donald Trump winning US elections

First, the Nigerian award-winning musician Davido announced on social media that he had cast his first US vote during the polls earlier. Now it's Cardi B revealing how she feels about the results.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker recently went online to share her feelings regarding Donald Trump winning the US elections over Kamala Harris. The star shared an Instagram story where she posted her picture with the caption written:

"I hate y'all bad."

This was directed at everyone who decided to vote for Donald Trump, leading him to victory. The screenshot of Cardi B's post was shared on Twitter (X) by @PopBase.

Fans react to Cardi B's reaction

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Cardi B's response to Donald Trump's win. Here's what they had to say:

@Cardistics commented:

"She’s speaking for ALL of us."

@arianaunext responded:

"I feel the exact same way Cardi."

@billionaireOG2 wrote:

"I wonder who she hates. I want her to say it."

@Elphie_L responded:

"Remember, if your partner is a trump supporter, you deserve better."

@QueenPisces16 tweeted:

"She is the reason Kamala lost. So, many were turned off by her being up on that stage."

@RealEliThomas mentioned:

"I know she’s embarrassed. All that endorsing huh."

