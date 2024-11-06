The Nigerian musician Davido recently claimed that he has cast his vote in the US elections

The award-winning singer posted a picture with a sticker which stated that he had secured his vote

Many netizens flooded his comment section roasting the star for being a hypocrite as he never involved himself with presidential votings in Nigeria

The Nigerian multi-award-winning musician Davido found himself on the negative side of social media trends regarding his latest move.

Davido claims to have cast his vote in US elections

Social media has been buzzing since the heat about the US elections made headlines on Twitter (X), and now one of the most talented artists in Africa, Davido, found himself in the middle of the heat.

Recently, the FIA hitmaker caused a social media uproar after he posted a picture of himself and claimed to have cast his vote in the US elections. The star shared the image on his Twitter (X) page holding a sticker that revealed he had secured his vote.

He captioned the picture:

"First time voter!'

See the post below:

Netizens roast Davido

Many netizens roasted Davido after he shared the picture of him having cast a vote in the US elections. See some of the comments below:

@wxzt99 commented:

"You leave your country to go vote in another country, you’re very mad."

@DanielRegha said:

"Davido, where was this energy during this Nigerian general election? You didn't show proof of vote, didn't show support to voters, or even bothered to use your platform to call on the INEC when there were reports of electoral malpractices across the country. But you are proud to vote in the US election? This isn't the achievement u think it is."

@M_szn__ wrote:

"This guy is a hypocrite. You’ve never voted in any presidential election in Nigeria, but now you’re seeking validation from Americans."

@TheGeopol mentioned:

"Fear Nigerians, even their own celebrities ran from their home."

@Fit_Mandisa replied:

"Voted in America, not in your country. Nigerian celebrities are really mad."

@_callmebekky commented:

"I hope you will be proud to do this in Nigeria."

Video of Chioma joining Davido backstage at his AWAY concert trends

Briefly News earlier reported Chioma was seen in a viral clip joining the Afrobeat superstar backstage at his AWAY concert. In one of the videos posted online by Ubi Franklin, the beautiful mother of two was seen showing off some of her sweet dance moves that went viral online.

In the viral clip, Chioma was sighted throwing it down as her hubby performed the famous Unavailable track.

