Despite delivering four successive PSL titles, Mamelodi Sundowns could cut ties with coach Rhulani Mokwena

A Briefly News source said the club cannot confirm reports of a breakdown while Mokwena has a four-year contract with the club

Fans took to social media, calling for Mokwena to stay at the club, while others have called for a change

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is unhappy at the club. Image: coach_rulani

Source: Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns could start their PSL title defence with a new coach at the helm after reports of coach Rhulani Mokwena possibly leaving the club

The Masandawana coach, who failed to win the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League, has reportedly argued with football director Flemming Berg over the club's direction.

Rhulani Mokwena considers taking a break

Mokwena could leave Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Briefly News source said Mokwena, who dedicated last season's PSL title to club boss Tlhopie Motsepe, recently signed a four-year contract at the club

The source said:

"Sundowns is a club that demands the best and everybody here is 100% committed to ensuring success. Coach Mokwena has done well and he sets high standards for himself so any issue about his future will be handled with respect and clarity. The coach just started his new contract with the club, so it will not make sense to make big changes now but of course you never know with football."

Fans are divided over Mokwena

Masandawana fans took to social media to say Mokwena should leave, while others say the coach has done more than enough to keep his job.

Loftus TR backs Mokwena leaving:

"Wow, I would love that. With this kind of quality players we deserve better."

Tunsi Robert feels for Mokwena:

"His biggest problem is favouritism; that will be his downfall. But I don't think management can blame him for not winning CCL."

Sundowns Divas cannot believe the news:

"No, this is not happening."

Mshi shi says it is time for Mokwena to go:

"Every coach can win the league with the players we have. Bro can't win important games & yes, he must leave now."

Bonga Nkadimeng is dumbfounded:

"That would be a big mistake to let go of coach Rhulani. What more can you ask from a coach who won 57 games in the league and only lost a single game?"

Pitso Mosimane says it is time for Teboho Mokoena to leave

As reported by Briefly News, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says the club should consider cashing out on midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Mosimane said the 27-year-old has achieved everything at the Pretoria club, and the time is right for him to pursue his dreams of playing overseas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News