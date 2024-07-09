After his shock departure from Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rhulani Mokwena has been offered the top job at Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca

The 37-year-old has reportedly spoken to the club, and a decision is said to be made in the next few days

Local football fans took to social media to say Mokwena should jump at the chance, while others said the four-time PSL winner should consider taking some time off

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach could become the new Wydad Casablanca boss.

Source: Instagram

After leaving Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rhulani Mokwena has reportedly been offered the chance to become the head tactician at Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca.

The 37-year-old is a wanted man after he said farewell to Sundowns, and according to reports, Wydad has tabled an offer.

Rhulani Mokwena is a wanted man

Mokwena could jet off to Morocco, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Mokwena has offers on the table, while Sundowns have welcomed Steve Komphela back to the club.

The source said:

"The club is keen to replace their departed coach, Juan Carlos Garrido, with Mokwena. A big talking point is believed to be the coach's monthly package."

Fans back Mokwena

Local football fans took to social media, saying Mokwena should consider taking some time off from football, while others said he should not think twice about Wydad's offer.

PovertykillerB says Mokwena must not rush:

"What happened really broke his heart; he must not take the offer. He needs to rest for at least half a season."

AHT_YssY said Mokwena must take the job:

"Take that offer and prove yourself."

DlaminiDukani hopes for the best:

"Let's pray, guys. I want him employed. Wanna see something."

MrQuarantines said Morocco is a different game:

"Rulani won't survive a season in Morocco; North African teams are super brutal."

Bongani says Mokwena must jump at the chance:

"There's nothing to think about; he must take the job."

Rhulani Mokwena is not the only casualty at Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, Michael Loftman and Dayle Solomon have left Mamelodi Sundowns after the departure of Rhulani Mokwena.

The duo, who Mokwena hired, will no longer serve on the club's technical staff as Masandawana makes major changes.

