Former PSL star Brilliant Khuzwayo said he tried using traditional healers to solve the ankle injury that forced him to retire in 2019 at the age of 29

Khuzwayo played for Kaizer Chiefs and made the controversial switch to Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates but failed to make a single appearance for his new club due to his injury

Local football fans reacted on social media to say the player should have trusted more traditional healers, while some said the player should not have joined Pirates

Retired goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo said he travelled across Africa to seek help from traditional healers for his career-ending ankle injury in 2019.

The former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper retired at 29 after making the controversial switch from Kaizer Chiefs to Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

Former PSL star Brilliant Khuzwayo said he travelled across Africa to visit sangomas to solve his injury issues. Image: brilliant_khuzwayo.

Source: Instagram

Khuzwayo, who opened up about his salary at Pirates, said Bucs boss Dr Irvin Khoza sent him across Africa to meet with sangomas.

Brilliant Khuzwayo visited traditional healers across Africa

Watch Khuzwayo speak about his injury issues in the video below:

Speaking on YouTube channel SoccerBeat, Khuzwayo said he travelled across Mzansi and African country with former teammate Happy Jele to recover from his injury.

Khuzwayo said:

"I don't think there is a place in South Africa that I did not go to make my ankle feel better, we did everything with Dr Irvin. I was travelling to Mpumalanga, travelling to Venda to get people to try and sort out, a lot of inyanga's [sangomas] that I went to. We tried everything, I remember going to Mozambique and Swaziland at night with Happy Jele trying to fix the ankle, we did everything."

During the 202 African Cup of Nations, a local fan was filmed using muti to help Bafana Bafana beat North African giants Morroco on their way to a bronze medal finish.

Khuzwayo speaks about his time at Chiefs in the video below:

Khuzwayo's career in the PSL

The goalkeeper spent six years at Chiefs after joining the club from AmaZulu FC and won three major titles with Amakhosi before leaving in 2018.

Khuzwayo also played three matches for Bafana Bafana but failed to make a single appearance for Pirates due to his injury, which ultimately forced him to retire.

Before his injury, Khuzwayo was tipped for a big future at Pirates, who are enjoying a good run of form and have been boosted by the from injury.

Khuzwayo

After retiring in 2019, Brilliant Khuzwayo took to the field during a recent Kaizer Chiefs Legends match. Image: brilliant_khuzwayo.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Khuzwayo's visit to sangomas

Local football fans reacted on social media to say more players need to use traditional healers, while some were upset that Khuzwayo had moved between Soweto rivals.

Soshangaan Ndhavezit says the sangomas helped:

"So this is how they win games."

Shaba.com made a suggestion:

"You didn't come to Bush Buck Ridge in my village. You were supposed to be right."

TickleMeNot is amazed:

"It's so amazing how we don't trust our traditional healers to cure us."

Simphiwe blamed Chiefs:

"I'm starting to think Chiefs is witched by Pirates. So many sangomas for just a player."

Taila aka eric says the player must take some blame:

"That's why you must not play for both Soweto teams."

