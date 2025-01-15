Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo opened up about his career after revealing his salary

The former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper retired at the age of 29 after an ankle injury forced him to hang up his boots in 2019

Local football fans reacted on social media, saying the goalkeeper earned too much money after he failed to make a single appearance for Pirates

Retired Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo said he raked in R15 million after signing for Orlando Pirates despite making a single appearance for the club.

The former Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper made the controversial switch from Amakhosi to Pirates but suffered a career-ending ankle injury in 2019, which forced him into early retirement.

Former PSL goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was forced to retire at the age of 29. Image: brilliant_khuzwayo.

Khuzwayo won three major titles at Chiefs, where he served as an understudy to legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who had to take a pay cut in the latter stages of his career.

Brilliant Khuzwayo got a good surprise when he joined Orlando Pirates

Khuzwayo speaks about his salary in the tweet below:

According to YouTube channel SoccerBeat, Khuzwayo said he signed a deal in 2019 that rivalled the financial rewards of former Chiefs star Keagan Dolly.

Khuzwayo said:

"I signed a contract with Pirates in October before my contract entered the last six months. It was a three-year contract, but the day I went to sign, Dr Irvin Khoza called me and said I must come to the office. So I went to the office, and he just gave me a five-year contract. The contract changed from the salary I would get; I was happy to get the contract because the money went up. Initially, the contract stated that I would be the number [goalkeeper] for Pirates, and it had everything. I think the contract was R15 million in total for five years."

Watch Khuzwayo speak about his time at Chiefs in the video below:

Khuzwayo enjoyed a good career in the PSL

While Khuzwayo signed deals with both Pirates and Chiefs, the goalkeeper represented Bafana Bafana three times and played for AmaZulu FC.

Since retiring from the game, Khuzwayo has often been seen at events promoting football academies and tournaments such as the MTN8.

Goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo played three times for Bafana Bafana. Image: Khaled Desouki/AFP.

Fans doubt Khuzwayo's claims

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Khuzwayo earned a big salary at Pirates, who could lose defender Thabiso Sesane to Europe.

Sirr Ackerman was not surprised:

"Pirates actually pays well. I heard the radio commentators over the weekend discussing Hottos's salary. That guy is the top earner at Pirates."

Thapelo Setshedile says it is not uncommon:

"R250 000 PM; many players get that from many teams in SA."

Mlungu Mavimbela is doubtful:

"Liar."

Thato Khumalo asked a question:

"Then why did Saleng and Erasmus earn peanuts?"

Lemohang Bataung says Khuzwayo talks too much:

"This one talks too much, man."

