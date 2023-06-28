A young woman, Khomotso Motso took to social media to share a video taken on her graduation day

In the clip posted on TikTok, she detailed that she lost her father, twin brother and sister, who were on their way to celebrate her

Khomotso's gained much traction online, leaving many netizens feeling sad and emotional about her loss

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Few things compare to the pain of losing someone you love. A woman touched many South African's hearts after sharing a video on TikTok detailing how she lost three members of her family on one of the happiest days of her life.

A woman's family didn't make it to her graduation day after a fatal accident. Image: @khomotso1121/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman reveals losing her family on graduation day

Khomotso Motso (@khomotso1121) posted a video of herself looking happy and beautiful on her graduation day before finding out the worst and most unexpected news.

"Lost my dad, twin brother and sister on my graduation day. They were coming to attend my graduation, but then God decided otherwise. Daddy, your princess did this for you," Khomotso wrote in the TikTok post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Human beings are naturally resilient, considering most of us can endure loss and then continue on with our own lives, American Psychological Association states.

Khomotso's ability to share her heartbreaking story and still carry on with life speaks of an inspiring strength.

Netizens left emotional

While it’s an inevitable part of life—something that virtually all of us go through at some point—losing someone you love can be one of the most painful experiences you’ll ever have to endure, HelpGuide.org states.

Netizens were left feeling heartbroken on behalf of a bereaved woman and responded with emotional and comforting words.

Aivinah reacted:

"Yohsending strength."

Mamthuyi❤️ said:

"Nkulunkulu akuqinise ."

AMANDA MASH wrote:

" What!!!!!! yhooooo n look at u being strong Congratulations, babes❤️they are proud wherever they are."

Diamonds&Pearls commented:

"Askies mama, iNkosi ipholise amanxeba wakho iphinde ikuthobe nenhliziyo ❤️❤️."

Adee Ndivhu Rasikhanya replied:

"She probably took this video before she knew about their passing ..I'm so sorry, hun and congratulations ."

SphozaBoss wrote:

"This is sadnka swa."

Nonkanyezi20 commented:

"Phephisa sthandwaunkulunkulu uzokupha amandla."

Port Elizabeth father accepts late daughter’s degree from NMU

In another story, Briefly News reported that the day their child completes college is a dream for most parents. For one dad, this celebration was bittersweet. On Thursday, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) graduates watched as Thanduxolo Sontiki received a degree for his late daughter.

The father's suffering was felt all around the country. Sochuma Sande Sontiki and her family were robbed of what should have been a moment of triumph.

Sochuma, only 22 years old, passed away after a brief illness, only four months short of receiving her degree. By the time she died, the bright young lady was already a candidate for the Bachelor of Arts certificate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News